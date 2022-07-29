Powhatan youth shares passion for history

POWHATAN – At the ripe old age of 8, Thomas Golden is well on his way to being a dedicated historian.

While the rising third grader at Powhatan Elementary School is fascinated by history in general and the 20th Century in particular, there is one topic he would probably be happy to chat about all day long – World War II.

Thomas devours books and documentaries on battle strategies, aircraft and machinery from that era with a voracious appetite. When he finished all of the books in the children’s section of the local library on World War II, his parents, Heidi and Jeff Golden of Powhatan, let him move to the adult section to keep exploring and learning about the topic that has fascinated him since he was 6 years old.

Thomas even studies maps showing troop movements during historical battles and redraws them to help him truly understand what happened on those battlefields eight decades ago.

“I try to draw it in my way,” Thomas explained about his illustrations. “I don’t draw it detail for detail, but I draw it correctly. Instead of me forgetting the battle I can just look back at the map and trace the tactics.”

And as much as he likes learning about the topic, Thomas is equally excited to share about it, which is exactly what he will be doing next week. Thomas is set to be one of the guest speakers at the Community Matters meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 3. He will speak at 10 a.m. on “How luck, bravery and strategy played into winning the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.” The gathering for people 55 and forward, which is free and open to the public, is held every Wednesday at the Rescue Squad Building, 3920 Marion Harland Lane.

The Goldens had volunteered before with Community Matters, seeking to assist local seniors. When Thomas was invited to share his passion with Powhatan seniors, he decided to narrow his topic down to one battle.

“I think there is a lot of bravery in that battle, a lot of tactics in that battle and a lot of strategy in that battle. I think it is interesting to learn their perspective of the Battle of the Bulge,” he said.

Jayne Lloyd, program coordinator for Community Matters, said that in getting to know the Goldens through their volunteer work with her group, she saw not only Thomas’ heart for learning but the special quality he brought to the group of seniors. Generations need to encounter each other because intergenerational engagement benefits both greatly, she said.

“Our culture has found it needs to be intentional about involving older generations with the younger and vice versa. One of Reach for Active’s goals is to incorporate intergenerational programming and close that gap,” she said. “Thomas is jumping in and sharing what he knows and engaging with another generation, which is not only critical but he’s modeling something pretty spectacular.”

Heather Severson, Thomas’ second grade teacher, was not surprised when she first learned her former student would be speaking about a World War II battle to a group of local seniors. She saw firsthand during the last school year how much joy Thomas got out of sharing his experiences with his fellow students.

When he would go on a trip or learn something he thought was interesting, he would ask to share it. Severson said she generally agreed when the class schedule allowed because the little boy was so compelling that he could spark curiosity in students who wouldn’t generally be interested in some of the topics he discussed.

“I see the motivation and the grit to go after and learn it and the confidence to go out and share what he knows. Some kids may know a little bit or be a little interested, but Thomas is constantly reading and learning,” she said. “He would always have a book. As soon as he finished something early for me, he would have a book open and be learning. It was often about military or wars in history.”

Having an 8-year-old who wants to pour over books on war that are bigger than his torso caught his parents a little by surprise, especially how consistent he has been in his interest.

Having been a former first grade and kindergarten teacher before she had children, Heidi said she saw plenty of young children who were interested in the violence of war, so “when he first started being interested in the wars I was a little apprehensive.”

“Then I realized it is really the history and the strategy. He finds that the most fascinating so we have tried to feed that, allowing him to see what is appropriate,” she said.

There is an awareness on his parents’ part for what Thomas can appreciate at age 8, Jeff agreed.

“His interest seems to be more about tactics and strategies as opposed to reenacting, so that is what we have tried to foster,” he said.

Still, they are often surprised by what he is grasping, Jeff added. When Russia invaded the Ukraine earlier this year, Thomas spotted a map on the news and mentioned it in a discussion they were having, comparing it to a blitzkrieg.

“It reminded him of what happened to Poland,” his father said.

Thomas’s interest was sparked two years ago on a family trip to Europe that included time in Belgium, where there was an abundance of World War I and World War II history to explore.

The family retraced some of the key sites in the Battle of the Bulge – Lanzerath Ridge and Bastogne – as well as the site of the Battle of Liege from World War I. They found the burial sites of family members who died in the war and took photos and etchings at the grave to share with family back home.

But the topic that the Goldens thought would surely fade with time has instead only continued to grow. Thomas loves finding new documentaries on the History Channel or one of his favorite YouTube channels, The Armchair Historian. He also loves reading new books on the topic, ranging from a graphic novel series on World War II to large coffee table sized volumes.

On a recent extended family trip to Michigan, Thomas took about 30 books the family found at flea markets, discounted stores, book stores, or that people have given to him, Heidi said. Some of the content is likely to show up in Thomas’ Aug. 3 lecture, which Heidi hopes those who attend will appreciate.