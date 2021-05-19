Powhatan's Andrew Bastiaensen taking academic, lacrosse careers to Virginia Wesleyan

POWHATAN -- Dedicating more than six years to Powhatan Lacrosse and having been a part of its ascension from its early years to now, Powhatan High School senior Andrew Bastiaensen learned from the program to not give up.

“When we’re losing 20-2, just don’t give up,” Bastiaensen said. The journey, he added, “started rough, really rough, but we made ourselves known and didn’t let anyone push us around. We fought hard.”

The efforts, the perseverance and the experience gained over those years culminated in Powhatan’s first winning season (10-5) in 2019, as well as in a current 2021 season record of 4-2 ahead of tonight’s road match at Clover Hill.

Bastiaensen’s contributions to the varsity field and the lessons he learned through the program have also helped him to take his lacrosse career to the next level. He will attend and compete for Virginia Wesleyan University in Norfolk.

“They just have a great school. I like the people there and I know some people there, and the teachers, they’re really cool,” Bastiaensen said. “The coaches are really nice...and they have a good lacrosse team.”