Powhatan's Anthony Greenhow wins indoor track and field state championships in 55, 300

LYNCHBURG -- From setting school record after school record, to winning multiple regional championships and major meets, to earning multiple state placements, to signing to one of the premiere Division I schools in the country, Powhatan High School track and field standout Anthony Greenhow had steadily built up a storied high school career.
But before this week, the senior was missing one notable achievement beside his name: a high school state championship.
On Monday evening at Liberty University, he won two.
Running indoors for the first time in what's technically the indoor track and field season after all of Powhatan’s meets this year were held outdoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Greenhow unleashed a scorching time of 6.38 to win the Class 4 state boys 55-meter dash, then pulled away from his competitors to capture the title in the 300 in 34.54.
“Hard work pays off,” said Greenhow, who earlier this school year signed to attend and run track for the University of South Carolina. “It definitely does. I worked hard during this season. Not a lot of people come to a state meet and come in first in more than one race, so to do that, it’s really exciting, and I’m ready for outdoor.”
Greenhow became Powhatan High School’s first track and field athlete to win a state title, let alone two. He’s the school’s first state champion since J.D. McMillin won the 120-pound Class 4 state wrestling title in 2019, and he’s also the school’s first student-athlete to win multiple state championships since current Virginia Tech wrestler Collin Gerardi became a four-time champion his senior year in 2018.
Both victories were major bounce-back efforts for Greenhow, who last year was projected to win the 55 at states, but false-started in that event, and then finished runner-up in the 300 to Courtland’s Matthew Spicer, now the state meet’s record holder in that event (34.1), by a narrow 0.1 of a second.
“This year I had to make a statement," Greenhow said. "I was like: you know what? I’m tired of losing. I’m tired of coming in second place all the time."
He was also coming back from a hamstring injury all season.
“I hadn’t been running my best earlier this season,” he said, “so I just had to show out during states.”
He was on familiar ground, too. He had run at Liberty University several times last year and the year before, so he wasn’t nervous about the track.
“I was worried about how I needed to run - and relax,” he said, “and just execute my races.”
Greenhow had qualified for the state meet’s 55 by finishing third in the previous Tuesday’s Class 4, Region B meet, held outdoors at Louisa County High School, with a time of 6.74.
The Region 4B champion, Patrick Henry sophomore Shamar Williams, improved from a 6.56 title-winning time at regionals to 6.52 in the state dash.
But Williams this time finished second to Greenhow, who slashed 0.36 of a second off of his own regional time to not just win the state title in the 55, but also set the new school record and finish just 0.1 of a second shy of the Class 4 state meet record, held by Blacksburg’s Cole Beck (6.37).
“The 55 was the race that I was more nervous and worried about,” Greenhow said, but he added: “I didn’t let my nerves get to me. I did what I needed to do. I’m proud of myself for running a 6.38.”
That time as of Monday evening is the fastest time run across all six of Virginia High School League’s state divisions in the 55, as well as the event’s seventh fastest time in the country.
Greenhow was confident he would have set the new meet record in the 300 this year, but the entire field’s momentum was interrupted when the runners were recalled to their starting positions. Greenhow was rounding onto the front stretch when multiple shots sounded to signify the recall.
“It happens all the time - clocks get messed up, people false-start, so you get more than one chance, but...after that first whistle, you lose a lot of energy. About the first seven seconds of energy, you can’t get back,” Greenhow said. “After that...I had to calm myself as much as possible, even though it wasn’t all down to 0 percent, but: relax, and just try to execute the same start I did the first time.”
Despite the reset, he had emerged into a clear lead by the time he reached the backstretch, and he finished the race 1.73 seconds ahead of runner-up Lorenzo Camobreco.
Greenhow's time in the 300 was also the ninth fastest in the nation as of Monday evening.
As far as team standings go, the Powhatan boys track and field team, despite only having one runner present in Greenhow, finished eighth out of the 27 schools that earned points in the Class 4 boys state meet. Pulaski County won the boys title.
Greenhow, his dad and his coach Keilah Tyson are excited going into the outdoor track and field season later this spring.
“We’re really excited about the 100-meter and the 200-meter,” Greenhow said. In addition to going for the state titles, his goals include running the 100 in the 10.30’s and the 200 in the 20’s or low 21’s this upcoming season.
Greenhow will run the 200 in the AAU national championships, which will be held Friday, March 12 in Virginia Beach.
In the girls state championships, Powhatan freshman Mayson Jenkins, who was a regional runner-up in the 500-meter dash, took ninth in the state event but improved upon her regional time with a run of 1:28.51.