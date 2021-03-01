Powhatan's Anthony Greenhow wins indoor track and field state championships in 55, 300

But Williams this time finished second to Greenhow, who slashed 0.36 of a second off of his own regional time to not just win the state title in the 55, but also set the new school record and finish just 0.1 of a second shy of the Class 4 state meet record, held by Blacksburg’s Cole Beck (6.37).

“The 55 was the race that I was more nervous and worried about,” Greenhow said, but he added: “I didn’t let my nerves get to me. I did what I needed to do. I’m proud of myself for running a 6.38.”

That time as of Monday evening is the fastest time run across all six of Virginia High School League’s state divisions in the 55, as well as the event’s seventh fastest time in the country.

Greenhow was confident he would have set the new meet record in the 300 this year, but the entire field’s momentum was interrupted when the runners were recalled to their starting positions. Greenhow was rounding onto the front stretch when multiple shots sounded to signify the recall.