Powhatan's combined Belles/Debs teams go head-to-head

Roark's team fends off Bryant's team

POWHATAN – In a battle of the two Powhatan Youth Athletics Association combined Belles and Debs fall softball teams on Tuesday night, coach Steven Roark’s team fended off a late surge from coach Chris Bryant’s team to win 9-6.

For Roark’s team, Taylor Baker batted 2 for 2, stole four bases and scored three runs, creating opportunities for herself to reach home. Her second time up, Taylor singled into left field, stole second base, reached third as the ball skipped past second on the opposing team's attempt to get her out, and then used her speed to beat the play home for the go-ahead run in the bottom of the third inning. Her third and final time up, Taylor walked, stole both second and third and dashed home on an overthrow to third.

Peyton reached base all three times and also scored all three times. Her teammate Olivia Snider batted 2 for 2 with a double and two RBI and scored a run. Also for Roark’s team, Payton George in the bottom of the third inning laced a triple into center field that brought Peyton home. George had two RBI total and scored one of the four runs that helped catapult Roark’s team out of a tie-game situation and into a 7-3 lead at the end of the third inning.