Powhatan's comprehensive plan update passes first hurdle

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Planning Commission has unanimously voted to recommend an updated draft of the county’s long-range comprehensive plan that will now go for review to the board of supervisors.

During the planning commission’s meeting on Tuesday, April 6, the group voted 5-0 in favor of recommending the county’s visionary document, which they have been working on since fall 2020. The comprehensive plan establishes a vision of what Powhatan County should look like in 20 to 30 years. It identifies objectives and strategies that can be implemented to realize the community’s vision.

The current comprehensive plan was adopted on June 24, 2019, after nearly three years of review by the planning commission and board of supervisors. But in August 2020, the current board of supervisors expressed interest in updating the plan and charged the planning commission with starting the reviewing process.

While the planning commission discussed a wide variety of topics in their review of the comprehensive plan, per the supervisors’ request, where the members spent the most time and are recommending significant changes is in the chapters on Transportation and Land Use and Community Character, with particular emphasis on the Countywide Future Land Use Map.