Powhatan's comprehensive plan update passes first hurdle

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Planning Commission has unanimously voted to recommend an updated draft of the county’s long-range comprehensive plan that will now go for review to the board of supervisors.
During the planning commission’s meeting on Tuesday, April 6, the group voted 5-0 in favor of recommending the county’s visionary document, which they have been working on since fall 2020. The comprehensive plan establishes a vision of what Powhatan County should look like in 20 to 30 years. It identifies objectives and strategies that can be implemented to realize the community’s vision.
The current comprehensive plan was adopted on June 24, 2019, after nearly three years of review by the planning commission and board of supervisors. But in August 2020, the current board of supervisors expressed interest in updating the plan and charged the planning commission with starting the reviewing process.
While the planning commission discussed a wide variety of topics in their review of the comprehensive plan, per the supervisors’ request, where the members spent the most time and are recommending significant changes is in the chapters on Transportation and Land Use and Community Character, with particular emphasis on the Countywide Future Land Use Map.
When planning director Andrew Pompei introduced the topic of the comprehensive plan at the meeting he pointed out that one of the main purposes of the document for the planning commission is in the area of land use cases. In their review of cases, the members have to decide if requests for rezonings, conditional use permits, and other land use decisions are in line with the vision set forward in the comprehensive plan.
“It is an advisory document; it is not a law. But it provides recommendations, again, on how the county will grow and develop,” he said.
The current draft of the 2021 Comprehensive Plan Update draft text may be found at http://powhatanva.gov/268/Community-Development.
During the April 6 meeting, the members made a few minor changes to the document before voting to recommend it. The commissioners added language early in the document making clear that the zoning districts and some references to development-related ordinances may change as updates to the zoning ordinance are made in the future to reflect the new comprehensive plan. They also voted unanimously to make changes to the future land use map to clearly mark public land on the map of the Courthouse Village Special Area Plan.
Chairwoman Vicki Hurt commended the planning commission and staff members for the work they did on the document and the speed with which they were able to come up with the revisions.
Land Use and Community Character
One of the big changes in the Land Use and Community Character section deals with the revision and renaming of some land use designations, Pompei said in a separate interview. The changes made by the commission give names that clearly describe the types of desired uses and development possibilities within those areas. They also create more distinction between the land use designation names and zoning district names, which sometimes caused confusion because they were the same.
Some of the examples Pompei gave include the Gateway Business, which would be closely aligned with the old Commerce Center designation. Gateway Business areas are appropriate for offices and light industrial development (clean manufacturing, research and development, and similar light industrial uses) along or near major thoroughfares, according to the comprehensive plan draft.
The recommended draft no longer has a designation for Village Center, which were areas where mixed use developments combining residential and commercial offerings were desired.
In the updated version of the Village area, the main designations are Village and Corridor Mixed Use. Village generally applies to areas surrounding the historic Powhatan County Courthouse, which “can accommodate small-scale, pedestrian-friendly mixed-use development that complements existing development within the Courthouse Village.”
Corridor Mixed Use accommodates mixed-use development along or near Route 60 and Route 13, serving as a transition between the core Courthouse Village and surrounding areas. A combination of land uses, such as commercial (retail, offices, services, etc.), institutional, and residential uses, may be considered, according to the document.
The current plan currently has designations for both Rural Preservation and Rural Residential. The recommended draft consolidated those designation, which makes up the vast majority of the county, into the catchall Rural Areas. This version of the plan also removes the Rural Enterprise Zone designation, as there has been limited interest in that designation since it was added to the current version.
Pompei pointed out that better descriptions and more data and images were added to the land use designations to create a clear picture of the kind of growth and development the county wants to see.
For instance in the Neighborhood Residential descriptions, it outlines ways the county can encourage developers to propose projects that are more unique. One tool is the idea of agrihoods, which are residential developments oriented around a working farm (or other agricultural use). Open space areas feature vegetable farms, orchards, community gardens, or other agricultural uses compatible with surrounding residential uses.
“I think a lot of the conversation on development has focused on the form of development. How can we encourage developers to create projects that are the appropriate scale and appearance that reflect Powhatan County’s character,” Pompei said. “I don’t think we want projects that look like they could be in Chesterfield or Henrico or anywhere else in Virginia. We want projects that are really unique to Powhatan and help make Powhatan an attractive destination and place to live.”
The commissioners spent a good deal of time looking at the county’s three growth areas, with particular emphasis on the Village and on Route 60 East. In the Route 60 Corridor East Special Area Plan, they identified commercial nodes, which are areas surrounding major signalized intersections with existing commercial development, Pompei said. They have been identified as areas that are appropriate for businesses that have a greater reliance on visibility and drive-by traffic. However, the county would seek high architectural standards and cohesion in these areas.
“Outside of the nodes, development is encouraged to have more significant landscape buffers as screens from the roadway to help protect the rural character of the corridor,” he said.
Along with the changes to the land use designations were the areas that were included in those areas on the Countywide Future Land Use Map. Some of the changes that were made include removing areas from the Route 60 East growth area, including parcels along New Dorset Road between Dorset Road and Swift Creek and parcels located along Page Road between Old Powhatan Estates and Stonehenge Farm Road.
The commission reduced the size of the Courthouse Village Special Area Plan growth area on the map leaving a gap between the core Courthouse Village and Plain View along Route 60 and Route 13 and removing portions of Fighting Creek Park.
Transportation
In the transportation section of the plan, one of the big changes came with how the projects on the county’s Major Thoroughfare Plan are organized.
In total, the county has $1.13 billion worth of projects on the plan, and the board categorized them into four different types: Intersection Improvements, Thoroughfare Improvements, New Connections, and Multimodal Improvements, Pompei said. Projects within each category address a different component of the local transportation network.
The previous plan did not have a Multimodal Connections Section, which relates to the growing interest in accommodating different transportation options, such as sidewalks, trails, and bicycle lanes.
The updated plan also revised the descriptions of priority levels (Short-Term Priorities, Long-Term Projects, and Visionary Projects), based upon estimated costs, project location, project status, potential impacts, and previously-completed funding applications.
“The prioritization system is really intended to emphasize those projects that the county wants to pursue in the short terms with the expected amount of funding that will be realistically available. I think the planning commission saw that prioritization as a good way to help the public know which improvements they are likely to see now or in the next 10 years versus which improvements might be longer-term projects,” Pompei said.
