Powhatan's fourth and fifth-graders to return to all in-person classes Nov. 4

With the path forward for fourth and fifth grades basically decided, Hymel pointed out that she has had numerous calls and emails regarding the middle and high schools returning to full-time in-person instruction.

The division is trying to take a measured approach going step by step, Jones said. After the youngest students who most need the full-time interaction and classroom structure are settled in, staff can focus on the steps needed to bring back the older students full time.

He pointed out that no surrounding school district other than Hanover County has students back full-time at the secondary level. However, while Hanover did start the school year with full in-person instruction as an option, only 62 percent of students decided to go back. Powhatan, by comparison, had roughly 80 percent of its students that wanted to return to the classroom.

Many divisions that started with a full virtual model are starting to bring students back on the hybrid model, which Powhatan has been doing the entire time, he added.

The middle and high school staff members worked extremely hard to create class schedules that worked on the hybrid model, Jones said. They will need additional time to formulate new schedules.