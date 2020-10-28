Powhatan's fourth and fifth-graders to return to all in-person classes Nov. 4

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County School Board voted unanimously last week to have all fourth- and fifth-grade students who are currently on the hybrid model return to full in-person instruction beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
The decision was made during the school board’s meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13 based in large part on the continued success of having kindergarten through third-grade students return to full-time successfully and administration staff’s recommendation that having all hybrid elementary students back could be done safely.
When the school board approved the combination hybrid and virtual models this summer, they agreed with the staff recommendation that the division would review the situation about nine weeks into the school year to see what, if any, additional hybrid students should return to full in-person instruction. This would be contingent on local health data and guidance from the Powhatan/Chesterfield Health Department, as well as feedback from students, parents, and staff. It was always made clear that students who chose the full virtual pathway would continue with that model at least through Dec. 18.
Dr. Eric Jones, superintendent, explained to the board that there were a few drawbacks to consider. While the schools will be following the approved health and safety guidelines of having students spaced a minimum of 3 feet apart (with masks), he cannot guarantee the students will be spaced a full 6 feet apart, depending on the class sizes and enrollment.
“We will be following our state reviewed health plan, which states that 3 feet of social distancing is allowable with a face covering. Our goal continues to be as close to 6 feet of social distancing as possible. However, with larger class sizes at the fourth and fifth-grade level we will not be able to maintain the 6 feet standard in some of our classrooms,” Jones said.
Any families with elementary students on the hybrid model who are not comfortable with a full return still have the option of switching to the full virtual model, Jones said.
Among several calendar changes the school board approved was one to make Nov. 3 a divisionwide teacher workday, which, when combined with another teacher workday on Nov. 2, will give the affected teachers two days to prepare their rooms to accommodate the increased numbers on Nov. 4.
Jones also pointed out that some fourth- and fifth-grade teachers are concerned about class sizes with a full elementary return – meaning about 80 percent of all students enrolled at the three schools – and want to remain with the hybrid model.
All of the school board members weighed in during the lengthy discussion about the issue, questioning Jones at length about current health and safety guidelines, contingencies in the case of a COVID-19 outbreak, and the process by which he and his staff arrived at their recommendation.
Part of the discussion centered on the current success weighed against potential risks. Since the school year began, the division has had two cases of staff members testing positive for COVID-19 and seven cases of students as of Oct. 13, Jones said. However, he pointed out that five of the students were made up of siblings from two different families.
In answer to board member questions, Jones explained the procedure the division follows when a staff member or student tests positive, including contacting the health department so it can begin contact tracing and notifying people who may have been exposed and need to quarantine. To date, no school has had to quarantine an entire classroom.
However, contact tracing looks for anybody who came within 6 feet of the person who tested positive for more than 15 minutes. With some class sizes causing the distance between students to be shortened, this could potentially have an impact.
Jones said the biggest challenge with the full elementary return from a health and safety standpoint actually falls within buses and transportation. The school district’s transportation department is working on bus route plans to safely accommodate all students who take the bus.
“We may have a few buses that we have to provide a double run because of the number of students that can be fit on that bus. So we are working through that now. It would be around six buses we are looking at,” he said.
Exploring a full return
After the successful movement of pre-K through third-graders to a five-day, in-person week on Sept. 14, the division began exploring the possible return of fourth- and fifth-graders, Jones said. This analysis included reviewing safety measures, examining facilities, and talking to teachers and staff. Local representatives from the Virginia Department of Health also reviewed the data staff collected and signed off on the full return of the additional students.
The school division has been doing assessments of students to gauge their academic foundational needs in math and language arts and found some areas of learning lost due to the school closures in March, Jones said. Those needs combined with the difficulty distance learning poses for younger students were key factors in the decision to return.
In meeting with the impacted teachers in all three elementary schools in September, Jones said he heard a mix of responses. Some teachers do not like the hybrid model and want all of their students back in class together, while others had concerns about coming back, particularly some fourth-grade teachers.
The class size averages for all three schools in both grades have 20 or more students as of Oct. 8, Jones said. The high numbers in fifth-grade at Flat Rock Elementary prompted the division to advertise for a new teacher to help lighten the load.
Board members weigh in
The school board members asked numerous questions about specific safeguards the division has put in place and talked about the feedback they have been getting from teachers and parents.
Jones said some of the elementary classes are using their cafeterias, but some teachers prefer lunch in the classroom.
In response to questions about the HVAC system, Jones said the division has been doing filter changing and used CARES Act funding to purchase ionization machines. During discussion that followed, there seemed to be some consensus that the board members would like portable ionization machines in the fourth- and fifth-grade classes with larger student sizes. The schools have already been working to bring in more outside air at all of the buildings.
Susan Smith, who represents District 2, said she has heard from many teachers who acknowledge the transition will be hard but tell her “we need our kids back because the hybrid model was killing them – just the maintenance of it and keeping up with it and getting good lessons put out there and the kids understanding what was going on.”
Rick Cole, District 1, asked that the health committee set a minimum number of times students get out of the classroom throughout the day. He said he has received many emails from people concerned about the full return for these grade levels and he shares some of the concerns. But he likes the phased approach PCPS has been taking along with constantly evaluating the situation to see what works and what needs to be changed.
“I am heartened by the number of things that we are trying to do to make parents and teachers comfortable with this situation if we do go back,” he said before the vote.
Valarie Ayers, District 3, said she has received passionate letters from parents and teachers on both sides of the argument regarding the next step in full return. She understands the concerns on both sides and agreed she shares some of them but said it comes down to what they believe is in the best interest of the children. At this time she thinks it is best for the majority of students to be back in school in order to thrive.
Chairman Joe Walters, District 4, agreed the majority of teachers he has heard from wanted all of their students back in the classroom full-time. They just want to make sure everything is done as safely as possible.
Kim Hymel, District 5, talked about the strain on hybrid teachers, who have to prepare separate lesson plans for in-class and virtual instruction, adding a great deal of work to their schedules. This becomes even harder at the middle and high school levels, where they may be teaching a variety of classes.
Jones said the school division is aware that there is a great deal of stress on the teachers, and he is committed to getting them the resources and help they need if they reach out and ask for them.
Looking ahead
With the path forward for fourth and fifth grades basically decided, Hymel pointed out that she has had numerous calls and emails regarding the middle and high schools returning to full-time in-person instruction.
The division is trying to take a measured approach going step by step, Jones said. After the youngest students who most need the full-time interaction and classroom structure are settled in, staff can focus on the steps needed to bring back the older students full time.
He pointed out that no surrounding school district other than Hanover County has students back full-time at the secondary level. However, while Hanover did start the school year with full in-person instruction as an option, only 62 percent of students decided to go back. Powhatan, by comparison, had roughly 80 percent of its students that wanted to return to the classroom.
Many divisions that started with a full virtual model are starting to bring students back on the hybrid model, which Powhatan has been doing the entire time, he added.
The middle and high school staff members worked extremely hard to create class schedules that worked on the hybrid model, Jones said. They will need additional time to formulate new schedules.
Staff will bring the issue back to the board at its November meeting, although he was not sure if they would have a recommendation at that point. The other thing to consider is that by the time they talk again in November, the end of the semester is in December. The school board has to consider whether to wait until January to bring the older students back, keeping in mind that the families who were committed to virtual for a semester could want to return at that time as well.
