Powhatan's Garrett Manes, Elliott Sadler eSports taking on first year in Coca-Cola iRacing Series

“I’m not saying it’s the right way or the wrong way, but I definitely have gone about this a different way, but to see the success that we’ve had so far with the Road to Pro and then the Pro Series...whatever we’re doing’s working," Sadler said. "The kids are working hard together. I think they’re learning a lot in this type of company that we’ve built, because if they want to move to the NASCAR landscape, I’ve really tried to blur the lines between how a NASCAR team runs their company and how we’re running our eSports team, so when they get to the next level, they’re already used to the way all of this works.”

The purpose of ESE, Sadler said, is to give an opportunity to young people who want to make it to the next level.

“I had a lot of people help me coming along that helped me get to Late Models, that helped me get to Xfinity, that helped me get to the Cup Series,” Sadler said. “I want to create that same type of platform...where, guys on my team, I want them to have an ambition to make it to the NASCAR level, whether that’s as a driver, an engineer, a spotter, a marketing person, what-have-you.