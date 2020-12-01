Powhatan's Garrett Manes wins first eNASCAR Pro Series race at Richmond Raceway

Out of the 2,100-plus simulation racing victories he’s collected, the biggest win “hands down of all” for Powhatan’s Garrett Manes – at least, prior to December – came in the Road to Pro truck series at Virginia’s half-mile Martinsville Speedway.
That was when he charged from the back to the front across the 200-lap race with only two cautions and took the lead on the bump-and-run with two laps to go.
That win might have a new successor.
Manes put on a master class in patience Tuesday night as he methodically worked his way from 23rd place and let his No. 2 Smithfield Toyota come to him before he passed Alex McCollum with 30 to go to win his first career eNASCAR iRacing Pro Series race at the nearby Richmond Raceway.
Completion of the six-race Pro Series, which uses the current NASCAR Xfinity car models, will grant the top 21 drivers passage to the top-level eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series, the virtual equivalent to the NASCAR Cup Series.
With Round 3 at Richmond marking the halfway point in the short season, Manes currently sits in second.
“This could not have come on a better night – honestly, I’m in disbelief,” Manes said in his postrace interview shared on Podium eSports’ Twitch channel. “For us to win on the 75th anniversary of Richmond Raceway – just, man, that’s absolutely perfect.”
Manes showcased his long-run speed throughout the first half of the race, which ran entirely green. The winningest driver in the history of Podium eSports chipped away at the field over the first 100 laps to charge from 23rd to inside the top four before green-flag pit stops and a caution for a crash on lap 111 relegated him back to 12th.
Another yellow flag followed with less than 73 remaining, and a two-tire stop catapulted Manes into the lead.
Fresher tires enabled McCollum to work his way around Manes with less than 70 to go following yet another caution, but the driver from Powhatan only faded as far back behind the leader as half-a-second, and as the green-flag run wore on, Manes’ car once again got better.
“I was really confident there when it went green the second time,” Manes said, “and I just knew – I mean Alex fell off really bad on the first run – if I was able to hang with him on two tires, I knew I was going to catch him eventually and just kind of pace myself.”
Manes jumped under him on the front stretch coming to 30 to go and went side-by-side for the lead. Manes got by. McCollum crossed under him as he tried to grab back the top spot. It didn’t work. Manes cleared him with 29 remaining and took off.
His Elliott Sadler eSports teammate Ashton Crowder started tracking him down in the closing stretch, but Manes held on to lead his team to a 1-2-4 finish and secure the first Pro Series win for team owner, former NASCAR driver and fellow Virginian Elliott Sadler, who hails from Emporia.
Crowder maintained second and their teammate Vicente Salas finished fourth.
“It was so cool – for our team to finish 1-2-4 just shows the amount of effort that went into this car . . . it really paid off,” Manes said. “Definitely where I needed to be tonight. We came in with the mindset of top 10 as always and we got far more than that.”