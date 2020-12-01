Powhatan's Garrett Manes wins first eNASCAR Pro Series race at Richmond Raceway

Manes showcased his long-run speed throughout the first half of the race, which ran entirely green. The winningest driver in the history of Podium eSports chipped away at the field over the first 100 laps to charge from 23rd to inside the top four before green-flag pit stops and a caution for a crash on lap 111 relegated him back to 12th.

Another yellow flag followed with less than 73 remaining, and a two-tire stop catapulted Manes into the lead.

Fresher tires enabled McCollum to work his way around Manes with less than 70 to go following yet another caution, but the driver from Powhatan only faded as far back behind the leader as half-a-second, and as the green-flag run wore on, Manes’ car once again got better.

“I was really confident there when it went green the second time,” Manes said, “and I just knew – I mean Alex fell off really bad on the first run – if I was able to hang with him on two tires, I knew I was going to catch him eventually and just kind of pace myself.”

Manes jumped under him on the front stretch coming to 30 to go and went side-by-side for the lead. Manes got by. McCollum crossed under him as he tried to grab back the top spot. It didn’t work. Manes cleared him with 29 remaining and took off.