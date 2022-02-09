Powhatan's girls basketball team has become a family affair

There are many factors that play into the success of Powhatan’s girls basketball program.

There’s the team’s unselfish ball movement, combination of seasoned veterans and up-and-coming youth and college-level star talent that undoubtedly plays a role in the team’s 12-5 record, but how this team performs at such a high level could be traced back to the multiple family ties that are scattered throughout the program’s core.

Like a genealogical study of any family line, all of Powhatan’s family ties start at the very epicenter with head coach Kristy Henderson.

Henderson has been fortunate to have her family dispersed throughout Powhatan athletics.

While her husband Mike is the head coach for Powhatan’s varsity football team, all three of her kids have been a part of the school’s basketball program.

She was able to first coach her oldest daughter Katie for two seasons before she graduated in 2019, but now she’ll watch as her middle child Faith prepares for the final few games of her senior season.

Matt, the youngest child and a freshman at Powhatan, is just beginning his athletic high school career, playing a key role in some of the Indians’ varsity basketball best performances of the season.

“Sports have just been a big part of who we are, and the kids have played a lot of different sports,” coach Henderson said. “It’s just been part of our lives, and it’s been fun to see them grow up and do what they do.”

Faith says that the games she played with her two siblings growing up fueled the competitive edge that’s driven her to the games she plays today.

“That definitely shaped my competitive nature and passion for the sport I play now,” Faith said. “The relationship between my family and sports has done so much for me to get me where I am today, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Perhaps one of the biggest challenges of being a parent and a coach, Henderson said, was finding the right balance between being a coach and being a supportive parent.

“I think that was a learning process to figure out when it was time to be the parent and time to be the coach,” she said. “I think we’ve kind of got it down now. There were some ups and downs, but we figured that out.”

Junior varsity head coach Trevor Lampman shares similar sentiments in a familiar situation.

Coach Lampman, who joined Powhatan’s staff going into the 2020-21 season, shares the court next to his daughter, sophomore Corynn Lampman, who has carved out a vital role in the Indians frontcourt. Before joining the team, he also coached Faith on the AAU basketball team at RockIt Sports.

Coach Lampman has been a personal coach to Corynn for her entire life, teaching her the game and providing feedback thanks to his experience coaching at the high school and Division I levels.

When he started coaching her in the fifth grade, Corynn knew she had a unique opportunity that a lot of other players didn’t have.

“I don’t think of it as much of a challenge, I think of it like a blessing because I get to have him tell me the honest truth and I can rely on him to make me be better and push me,” she said. “He’s taught me everything I know about the game.”

Like coach Henderson, coach Lampman understands the potential added pressure and obstacles of having a close family member also be the main leader on the sidelines, but he applauds those kids who can handle it and show growth from the situation.

“I think we all want what’s best for our children, but then you get on a court and you really expect a lot out of your child,” he said. “It takes a special kid to be coached by their parent, and I am lucky to have that.”

Lampman says as his daughter has grown older, he’s prioritized patience in his approach to feedback and criticisms, allowing her the space to take the available advice whenever she’s ready.

“To her credit she’s always ready to listen. I think it’s harder for them to be coached by their parents than it is for us to coach our kids,” he said.

When Lampman was hired last season, he wasn’t the only new staff member to come in with family relations. Varsity assistant coaches Brock and Madison Geiman joined last year as well. The two Christopher Newport alums were engaged when they joined the staff and are now yet another piece of the Powhatan family. Madison was in the second grade when she first met coach Henderson, attending one of her intramural basketball camps and eventually coming full circle as a coach herself alongside Henderson.

On the floor for the Indians, sisters Kayla and Emma Terry also share a Powhatan bloodline to the team.

Emma, a freshman, has seen plenty of minutes in her first varsity season, while her sister is one of the team’s senior captains spearheading a dynamic offensive attack.

Kayla, a Lynchburg College commit, has had a spectacular final season for the Indians, and believes playing alongside her sister to be one of the top highlights of her high school tenure.

“Playing with my sister is such a blessing,” Terry said. “She has come a long way and has improved so much, and I am beyond proud of her.”

Terry also said this is the first time playing alongside her sister, making it an entirely new experience for her as a mentor off the floor. She says she’s balanced both a hands-on and hands-off approach to her sister’s on-court experiences.

“I try taking her out of her comfort zone and push her to be the best that she can be to grow as a basketball player and a person,” she said. “On the other hand, I also like to watch her develop on her own and learn new things and see her confidence level increase as a result.”

Regardless of the teaching method, Emma says she’s embracing every single moment with her sister before she leaves for college.

“I get to spend time with my best friend doing what we both love most before she goes to college,” she said. “I have come to realize just how grateful I am for this season with Kayla.”

Emma also believes the way her sister pushes her has allowed her to push herself to improve.

“I am much more aware of my talents and skills because of her,” Emma said. “I now consistently push myself to be a better player, athlete and person as a whole because of her.”

That type of sisterly connection has been touted by team members as the core of the relationships on Powhatan’s roster. The players, related or not, have talked about growing to love and respect each other like family, creating a distinctive type of chemistry that extends beyond their performances on the court.

“We spend so much time together whether it’s basketball or outside of it,” Faith said. “We love it and love each other, we look forward to basketball every day. I think the family ties in our program makes our team bond even stronger because we all know each other even better and it’s just a comfortable, fun environment.”

For a game so built around communication, teamwork and respect, Powhatan’s basketball program has proven to embrace every positive aspect of team culture that makes the game so special to so many people.