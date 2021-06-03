Powhatan's Jacob Pfab wins Class 4, Region B boys tennis singles championship

MECHANICSVILLE – Every day, at least for two hours a day, Jacob Pfab has kept his game sharp on the tennis court. Even when it would rain, or when it was cold, he’d work out. He’d do sprints. He’d run cone drills. As Powhatan boys tennis’ head coach Lee Kelley put it, Pfab would make those calls to him, saying: “Hey coach, I need to put some time on the court.” And when it’s nice out, the Powhatan High School junior will play five hours a day.

Those long sessions – and all the work he’s put in – came into play. Not long after he had played a three-set regional semifinal doubles match that had lasted around 2 hours, Pfab’s ability to run down shots, cover the edge and slam powerful groundstrokes from baseline to baseline never wavered as he defeated Hanover opponent Ethan Belote 6-2, 6-0 to win the Class 4, Region B boys tennis singles championship.

“It feels good – all the work paid off,” said Pfab, who secured his first regional title in singles. “Ethan’s a great player. It definitely wasn’t easy. I had to come out here and hit my shots. I didn’t take anything for granted.”

“It all paid off…practicing in the cold, running cone drills in the rain, it paid off,” Kelley said. “He deserves it – he definitely deserves it.”