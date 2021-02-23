Powhatan's Jenkins, Region 4B 300m dash champion Greenhow qualify for state winter track and field meet

MINERAL - After opening its season at Louisa County High School with one of 2021's coldest meets thus far, Powhatan returned to the home of the Lions on a welcome reprieve of a relatively warm day for the Class 4, Region B meet. At the end of the day, two of Powhatan's athletes - one senior, one freshman - had punched their tickets to next Monday's Class 4 state championships.
University of South Carolina signee and Class of 2021 standout Anthony Greenhow pulled away from his competitors to win the Region 4B title in the boys 300-meter dash in 35.24. The senior will look to improve upon his best VHSL state finish to date: a second-place run of 34.2 in last year's Class 4 state boys 300.
Greenhow also advances to states in the boys 55 dash as he finished third at regionals with a time of 6.74, less than 0.2 of a second behind Patrick Henry sophomore Shamar Williams' winning dash of 6.56. Greenhow also won his heat.
Powhatan freshman Mayson Jenkins, who recently broke out as a top runner in the girls 500, notched a second-place time of 1:30.10 to earn a trip to the state meet. Patrick Henry junior Autumn Just overtook Jenkins late in the dash to win the 500 in 1:29.41.
For this year specifically, only the top three placers in each individual event of regionals qualified for states.
Powhatan earned 11 top 10 finishes overall. Freshman Kaitlyn Rissmeyer, who, like Jenkins, is among several underclassmen who promise a bright future for Powhatan, placed fourth in the girls 1000 with a time of 3:42.44. The event was won by Mechanicsville's Abby Hughes in 3:23.05. Rissmeyer's teammate sophomore Raquel Iga also finished inside the top 10 of the girls 1000, placing ninth in 4:06.59.
Junior Shaniece Morris notched two top-eight placements and won both of her heats. She ran seventh in the girls 300 in 46.55 and eighth in the girls 55 in 8.03. Hanover senior Khia Holloway won both the 55 and 300 in 7.57 and 44.07, respectively.
Junior Asher Timberlake took ninth in the boys shot put with a distance of 41 feet. Courtland senior Jackson Vollbrecht set the new meet record with a throw of 59-10.5.
Freshman River Leynes powered his way to a 10th-place finish in the boys 1000 with a run of 3:05.29. His teammate Luca Blevins also ran the 1000, notching a time of 3:12.31.
Freshman Eli Timmons finished 11th in the boys 1600 with a time of 5:19.11. His teammate, freshman Tane Jeffs, ran a 5:59.08 in the event. Louisa junior Nicholas Emmert won the 1600 in 4:34.12.
Sophomore Carter Nuckols ran 12th in the boys 3200 with a time of 12:24.78. His teammate, sophomore Liam Clancy, notched a 14:05.62. Patrick Henry junior Trevor Mason won the 3200 in 9:50.04.
Both of Powhatan's boys and girls relay teams took sixth in the 4x800 events, with the boys (Leynes, Blevins, Ian Timmons and sophomore Cole Whiting) running a 9:15.16 and the girls (Rissmeyer, Iga and seniors Alexis Elzey and Marissa Lampkin) notching a 12:21.49. Patrick Henry swept both relays.
Powhatan junior Amanda Eacho also ran the girls 500 in 1:50.46.