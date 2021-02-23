Powhatan's Jenkins, Region 4B 300m dash champion Greenhow qualify for state winter track and field meet

MINERAL - After opening its season at Louisa County High School with one of 2021's coldest meets thus far, Powhatan returned to the home of the Lions on a welcome reprieve of a relatively warm day for the Class 4, Region B meet. At the end of the day, two of Powhatan's athletes - one senior, one freshman - had punched their tickets to next Monday's Class 4 state championships.

University of South Carolina signee and Class of 2021 standout Anthony Greenhow pulled away from his competitors to win the Region 4B title in the boys 300-meter dash in 35.24. The senior will look to improve upon his best VHSL state finish to date: a second-place run of 34.2 in last year's Class 4 state boys 300.

Greenhow also advances to states in the boys 55 dash as he finished third at regionals with a time of 6.74, less than 0.2 of a second behind Patrick Henry sophomore Shamar Williams' winning dash of 6.56. Greenhow also won his heat.

Powhatan freshman Mayson Jenkins, who recently broke out as a top runner in the girls 500, notched a second-place time of 1:30.10 to earn a trip to the state meet. Patrick Henry junior Autumn Just overtook Jenkins late in the dash to win the 500 in 1:29.41.

For this year specifically, only the top three placers in each individual event of regionals qualified for states.