Powhatan's Kayli Shenk reflects on unbeaten final year with Collegiate tennis

Having grown up playing tennis in the Richmond-area, Kayli Shenk has known Helena Huff and Nora Willett since they were all little, and even though they’re the same age, she’s always looked up to them talent-wise.

And that was: before Shenk joined Collegiate in 2019; before the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the globe; before Huff returned to the school from Atlanta; before Huff, Shenk and Willett got to be teammates on the same Cougars varsity tennis team this year; and before the three seniors played in every single team match of this fall’s condensed, conference-only season.

“I love being able to be a part of a team with them, and the other amazing seniors, and we’ve had such a great time together this year, despite the restrictions,” Shenk said. “We were able to have an awesome senior night, and I have classes with the girls, so our friendships haven’t been hurt by the new guidelines.

“It’s sad that we didn’t get a chance to play doubles, but we’re all just so happy we got to even play in the first place.”