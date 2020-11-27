Powhatan's Kayli Shenk reflects on unbeaten final year with Collegiate tennis

Having grown up playing tennis in the Richmond-area, Kayli Shenk has known Helena Huff and Nora Willett since they were all little, and even though they’re the same age, she’s always looked up to them talent-wise.
And that was: before Shenk joined Collegiate in 2019; before the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the globe; before Huff returned to the school from Atlanta; before Huff, Shenk and Willett got to be teammates on the same Cougars varsity tennis team this year; and before the three seniors played in every single team match of this fall’s condensed, conference-only season.
“I love being able to be a part of a team with them, and the other amazing seniors, and we’ve had such a great time together this year, despite the restrictions,” Shenk said. “We were able to have an awesome senior night, and I have classes with the girls, so our friendships haven’t been hurt by the new guidelines.
“It’s sad that we didn’t get a chance to play doubles, but we’re all just so happy we got to even play in the first place.”
This season was no guarantee going in. The pandemic led to the cancellation of all spring sports statewide, and also to many organizations altering their summer leagues or cancelling them outright. The Virginia High School League ultimately postponed its fall seasons to the early spring. The League of Independent Schools private school conference, which includes Collegiate, announced that it would hold its girls tennis and cross country seasons this year, but it wasn’t confirmed. Shenk and her teammates practiced halfway through the summer as usual, and they were hoping for the best, but it wasn’t until shortly before their first scheduled match was supposed to begin that the season was green-lighted.
“I was shocked to say the least – I was sure we’d be out of school and tennis within the first month of school,” Shenk said. “But Collegiate has done exceptionally well maintaining our health procedures, and it’s definitely paid off!”
Just for the team to be able to complete this year’s 10-match season is a huge achievement on its own, given the ongoing circumstances. But the Cougars did more than that. They stayed healthy and avoided major injuries. All 14 players got to participate in a sanctioned match. They all improved in something throughout the year.
They also went unbeaten.
Collegiate assembled a 10-0 team season and won 94% (66-4) of its sanctioned individual matches. Shenk, Huff and Willett all went 10-0.
“I was ecstatic to have an undefeated season!” Shenk said. “For both the team and myself, and especially my senior year, I thought it was an awesome way to finish up my tennis career!”
Shenk knew that, with Huff returning and two of their top-four players, Willett and freshman Elizabeth Mendoza, no longer facing injuries, they “would be a force to be reckoned with.”
“And I was definitely right!” she said. “Our lineup was stacked this season and I have no doubt that if we had been allowed to have the states tournament this year, we would have taken home the title.”
Her first match against Veritas and her last one against Trinity were her personal favorites from 2020.
“Those were the matches I feel like I played my best,” she said. “I’m really proud of myself for all the effort I put in throughout the season.”
In the Veritas match, Shenk, putting away a ton of shots and utilizing her serve, delivered a 30-minute victory on line No. 4. At Trinity, she played No. 3 and felt like her shots were more confident and powerful.
Her favorite moments go beyond the scheduled matches on the court. She loved how, in their practices, they split up into two equal intra-squad teams and had friendly competitions through games and drills.
“That was a really fun aspect of this year,” she said. “I think the coaches are going to keep it up in future seasons!”
There was also Senior Day, a day that, like the season, was no longer a guarantee going in. But she was able to share that day alongside Huff, Willett, Kylee Sanderson, Sarina DePalma and manager Rebekah Wright.
To her team, Shenk was known for always smiling and laughing on the court – her teammates said her energy bounces off and brightens everyone else’s day – and she was praised for her good sportsmanship and strong commitment to the sport.
“Kayli’s awesome – her spirit, fun-loving, just out there wanting everybody to have fun and still competing,” said her head coach Allyson Brand.
With her senior season in the books, Shenk closed out her high school tennis career having played in the starting lineup all four years. She quickly emerged as a leader for Powhatan High School her freshman and sophomore seasons, then continued to showcase that leadership on the court in the top four for Collegiate both this year and last year, when they reached the VISAA state semifinals. She was named to First Team All-LIS and Second Team All-State in 2019.
“It’s such an honor to be part of this team, but to be able to play in the starting lineup freshman-senior year has been so cool for me,” Shenk said. “Coming to tryouts junior year had me worried about where I would be in the lineup, but I’ve worked really hard to play strong, and I’m so grateful I’ve gotten to play as a starter.”
Looking ahead to college, Shenk is really excited to pursue Marine Sciences.
“I’d really like to focus on my academics at first,” she said, “and then, if my schedule allows, maybe find some tennis clubs just to play for fun.”
She feels fortunate to have played four varsity tennis seasons across her high school career at Powhatan and Collegiate.
“I’ll be so sad to leave the amazing friends and teammates I’ve acquired over the years. I wish every one of them the best of luck in their futures, and I’ll forever be grateful for the experiences both schools gave me!”