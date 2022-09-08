Powhatan's Ketcham family shares special bond

POWHATAN – Every one of Brittany Ketcham’s fur babies has its own story.

With two “normal” dogs already at home, Lavender was a little Merle Aussie mix Ketcham adopted from an animal rescue who was born in renal failure and given a life expectancy of no longer than 3 years. She just turned 5 in August.

Next came Ranger, a little grey dog who was a rescue from the Richmond SPCA that was brought out of a hoarding situation in Georgia. When he was found, he had ringworm and mange with barely any hair. Ketcham, who is owner of Brittany Rose Petography and volunteers to take free adoption photos for various animal controls, said she when she went to take Ranger’s adoption photos, “we locked eyes and it was all over.”

“Apparently no one could get near him and he was scared of everything, but I had him in my lap in seconds,” she said. “I adopted him right there. He has behavior issues of course because he was locked in a shed with no food or water and no human contact the first like seven to eight months of his life. But it’s been a couple of years and he’s really blossomed and learned how to be a dog.”

Aster is the most recent addition to the brood of eight dogs, most with special needs, that Ketcham and her husband have brought into their Powhatan home, joining them three weeks ago. Ketcham was fostering the beagle puppy and her brother for Richmond Animal Care and Control after they were rescued from the Envigo breeding and research facility in Cumberland.

Ketcham said she had fostered dogs and cats for eight years, even keeping a designated foster room so she can slowly socialize them and care for them, and never kept any of them on their journey to their forever home. But something clicked with Aster.

“Aster and her brother, we let them play with our pack from the moment they stepped in the house, and when they handed me Aster I knew I was foster failing, meaning you adopt the foster you are fostering,” Ketcham said with a grin.

And you can never forget Summer, a husky malamute mix who came from Henrico Animal Control in 2013 – Ketcham’s first dog as an adult. Summer was “normal” when she was adopted at about 1 year old– at least by most of her dogs’ standard – for most of the time she has been with the Ketchams, but she has been on hospice for three years now.

The vets said recently her days are likely numbered, which is breaking Ketcham’s heart. Summer has come close to the end many times in the last three years, but she seems to keep saying she has more hijinks to get into before she goes.

“She knows how to open the freezer and eat the raw meat. She has gotten into everything. There is no crate that could hold this dog. She would melt out of the crate. We would lock it and she would still somehow get out of her crate,” Ketcham said with a sad smile.

Ketcham estimates it was after she got Ranger that she seemed to get a reputation around the area for dogs with special needs – some behavioral and some physical. Ketcham said she went to vet tech school and has a good knowledge of some of the most common special needs conditions. With a more specialized situation, she has consulted with veterinarians to get guidance and see if the dog is one she can help.

“But I don’t take anything I don’t know how to handle,” she said.

Despite there being a range of conditions between Summer, Ranger, Lavender and Aster – as well as the other four, Pepper, Clover, Farmer and Coriander – Ketcham said she and her husband are happy on their farm with their canine kids, who are not on an excessive amount of medications and tend to be pretty lazy and generally sleep all day.

“I definitely never expected I would have eight dogs but then you get eight dogs and it feels like they have always been there. It feels right. I definitely don’t want to take any more on until some have passed on though because eight is a lot. … I love them so much. They make me so happy and all I do is smile when I talk about them or other people talk about them because they are the best. Then I get sad when I think about Summer,” she said, going quiet for a few seconds.

Helping animals live their best lives seems to be a mission for Ketcham. She wasn’t allowed to have dogs when she was a child, so she has fully embraced the role of pet owner as an adult. With several years of experience as a kennel tech and a veterinary assistant, she saw some hard cases.

When she had time in those jobs, her photography skills came in handy sometimes – taking photos of rescues that needed to be adopted or an animal that was about to be euthanized so their owners had a few final shots – and she started volunteering to do adoption photos for animal rescues as well.

She became a professional photographer more than four years ago, happy to photograph almost any kind of assignment or event but having a special place in her heart for pet portraits.

“I am very lucky that I can do the photography full time because it allows me to make a schedule where I can care for my animals,” she said.

It also allows her to do the volunteer photos as needed of animals up for adoption. Last week, she was at Powhatan Animal Control taking photos of dogs the agency is getting ready for adoption.

Sgt. Christine Boczar said the animal shelter has had a few photographers willing to donate their time through the years, and she appreciates that Ketcham has wanted to consistently come back and help when she could. She said Ketcham takes the time to make sure the animals look great and her photos just “pop.”

“It is the best the dog looks, so we are conveying that to a potential new owner that is looking for a forever friend. It really helps put the dogs in the best light,” Boczar said, adding adoption photos are incredibly important to spread the word faster and farther to get people interested in the animals.

“Her being able to get that word of mouth out in a different form is extremely important to what we do. She does it all for free and she does fundraisers for us as well,” Boczar said, pointing out Ketcham had just done a fundraiser for the shelter the week before at the Powhatan Village Farmers Market.

Ketcham said she takes the photos for the animals’ sake, knowing a good adoption photo could be the difference between finding a home or not.