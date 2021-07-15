Powhatan's Muminovic enjoying record-breaking RMAL swim season

Powhatan Middle School student-athlete Aidin Muminovic has been enjoying a record-breaking summer while representing ACAC in the Richmond Metro Aquatic League for the 2021 swimming season.

As of Sunday, July 21, Muminovic had broken seven RMAL records, including one that had stood for 37 years. He will look to break some of his own records in Wednesday's Champs meet at Swim RVA.

Earlier in the season, Muminovic broke the 100-meter individual medley record (1:07.54) that was previously held by Marc Macomson (1:10.59), the 50-meter butterfly record (30.14), previously held by Julian Zimmer (30.86) and the 50-meter freestyle record (27.62) that was held for 37 years by Briarwood’s Greg Burgess.

Muminovic is also now the league’s record holder in the 50-yard free (24.66), the 50-yard fly (27.05) and the 100-yard IM (1:00.84), which he broke twice this year. He set the new 100 IM mark during last Monday’s regular-season RMAL swim meet between ACAC and Shenandoah to narrowly break his own record of 1:00.86.

Muminovic secured three individual wins and one relay victory in last Monday’s meet. All three individual wins came in the boys 11-12 blue division, with Muminovic earning overall first-place finishes in the 100 IM (1:00.84), the 50 backstroke (28.26) and the 50 fly (27.23).