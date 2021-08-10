Powhatan's Payten De Weese commits to NCAA Division I school Mount St. Mary's for softball

Mount St. Mary’s, located in Emmitsburg, Maryland, competes in the Northeast Conference. Payten will be going as an outfielder. She feels she can really help the team be together and work together, and she brings strong hitting and slapping to her play at the plate.

It’s been through constantly working and finding new drills to do that Payten has been able to improve her game, she said. Some of those drills include fielding tennis balls to work on hand-eye coordination, as well as drills that linebackers run through for football.

“Even if it’s the weirdest things you can find that can help you improve, it still helps you and makes you better as a player,” Payten said, “and it just kept pushing me to be a better player.”

Payten has been playing softball for the last 13 years; she got into the game around the same time as her sister, UCONN rising sophomore and Division I player Rileigh De Weese, and she’s been playing ever since. Payten and Rileigh were always able to go outside and throw with each other as well as hit together. They’ve also complemented each other well, as Rileigh plays infield and Payten plays outfield.

“It’s two different skills,” Payten said, “but you can work together.”