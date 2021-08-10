Powhatan's Payten De Weese commits to NCAA Division I school Mount St. Mary's for softball

It was on Sept. 1, 2020, that Payten De Weese, who was then a junior at Powhatan High School, recalled Mount St. Mary’s University head softball coach Anna Nagro reaching out to her.
Payten, who had already been to a couple of the NCAA Division I school’s camps, went up to visit.
She fell in love with the campus.
She went back in April just to make sure she still loved the school.
“And I still loved it,” she said, “and that’s when I knew that I wanted to go there.”
On Aug. 2, Payten announced her verbal commitment to Mount St. Mary’s, where she is excited to live her dream of playing softball at the Division I level.
Payten praised the school’s small campus size and smaller class sizes, and she said that “the teachers and peers are always supportive of each other and always there to make sure you’re passing and succeeding.”
Payten had the opportunity to meet a couple of Mount St. Mary’s players and complimented them as being “open and really funny.” Her impression of the team was that it is one group of people, and not a team that’s separated into cliques.
Payten loves how Coach Nagro is “open with her athletes and her team, and how she is there not just for softball, but also their personal lives, and they can feel like they can come to her for personal things, too.”
Mount St. Mary’s, located in Emmitsburg, Maryland, competes in the Northeast Conference. Payten will be going as an outfielder. She feels she can really help the team be together and work together, and she brings strong hitting and slapping to her play at the plate.
It’s been through constantly working and finding new drills to do that Payten has been able to improve her game, she said. Some of those drills include fielding tennis balls to work on hand-eye coordination, as well as drills that linebackers run through for football.
“Even if it’s the weirdest things you can find that can help you improve, it still helps you and makes you better as a player,” Payten said, “and it just kept pushing me to be a better player.”
Payten has been playing softball for the last 13 years; she got into the game around the same time as her sister, UCONN rising sophomore and Division I player Rileigh De Weese, and she’s been playing ever since. Payten and Rileigh were always able to go outside and throw with each other as well as hit together. They’ve also complemented each other well, as Rileigh plays infield and Payten plays outfield.
“It’s two different skills,” Payten said, “but you can work together.”
Payten and her teammates have found success together throughout her career. When she played for the Richmond-based program Edge, she was part of her 14u team winning the Virginia state championship.
This past summer, Payten and her current travel team, Firecrackers NC-Wright, won the North Carolina state championship. The Firecrackers program – whom Payten’s sister, Rileigh, also played for – competes throughout the fall, spring and summer season and also features players from different states, including but not limited to North Carolina, Virginia and Ohio. Payten noted how her Firecrackers teammates had already made their college commitments before she did.
“Having them push me and teach me more made me want to stay and be with them,” she said.
In knowing that she’ll play Division I softball more than a year from now, Payten, now a rising senior at Powhatan, said it pushes her to work harder so she can be better for Mount St. Mary’s team when she arrives.
“It just makes me feel like I can do better than what I’ve done,” Payten said, “and just keep pushing myself.”
With one more calendar year between now and then, she’s hoping to do some more training that can get her in shape for college softball. On the travel ball side, she hopes that she and her teammates can play in high-level tournaments.
As she’s continued her softball journey, Payten said that her sister Rileigh, their parents Betty De Weese and Tim De Weese and her Firecrackers coach Zach Wright have all been there for her.