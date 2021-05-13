Powhatan's Pfab rallies past Cosby's Johnson, defeats James River's Quader in week's No. 1 singles matches

POWHATAN - Powhatan High School junior Jacob Pfab's resiliency shone through this week as he took on three tough Dominion District opponents on the No. 1 lines and won all three of his matches to remain unbeaten in boys tennis singles this season.
Pfab opened the week on a strong note as he routed Midlothian's Jonathan Fogle 6-0, 6-1 on Tuesday. And then, after dropping his first set of the year to Cosby's Connor Johnson, who won it 6-3, Pfab rallied to win the second set 6-3 and force the tiebreaker. Once more, Johnson had the early advantage, going up 6-2, but Pfab caught fire to sweep past Johnson and win both the tiebreak 10-6 and the match on Wednesday.
Against James River's Zain Quader on Thursday, Pfab led the first set by one game early in the stretch before pulling away to win it 6-3. Even late into the second set, Pfab at times was able to overpower his opponent, who also had several powerful groundstrokes and quick reads on volleys. Pfab was also able to consistently ride rallies from the baseline and keep his groundstrokes low and even across the net until his opponent either hit the ball out-of-bounds or into the netting.
Highlight points for Pfab included a winning volley when he was leading the second set 4-1 and the game 15-0. He had challenged Quader with a drop shot, but Quader, showcasing his speed, rushed down the ball along the right side and fired it back.
But Pfab was there behind the center of the net to block the shot and send it into clear court along Quader's left side.
Pfab landed three aces on first serves in the final game.
Two of Pfab's Powhatan teammates forced tiebreak games with their James River opponents during singles. Peter Rusin on the No. 4 line tied Spencer Crane in the first set, but lost the tiebreak game. Crane went on to win the second set and the match.
At No. 6, Kayden Rogers rallied from a first-set loss to tie Allen Shepherd in the second set. But Shepherd won the tiebreak game to secure the match.
James River won the team match over Powhatan 8-1.
The Indians, who had also taken an 8-1 team setbacks to Cosby and Midlothian across the two days prior, will look to bounce back with two road wins as they play at Monacan on Monday and L.C. Bird on Tuesday to close out the regular season.
Thursday evening was also Senior Night as Powhatan boys tennis celebrated the contributions and leadership of senior player Connor Voorhees. The No. 2 singles line player, who had come over to help the team following the end of the golf season, opened the week with a competitive showing against his Midlothian opponent Joey Keating, who narrowly squeaked out a 7-5 win in the first set over Voorhees. Voorhees and Pfab also went toe-to-toe with Midlothian's Fogle and Keating on the No. 1 doubles line, with Fogle and Keating edging them out for the 8-6 set win.
"As team captain, Connor was a vital link in the chain of communication with myself and the team. As an off-campus coach I depended on him keeping the team informed as I communicated with the team parents," said Powhatan head boys tennis coach Lee Kelley. "As a player coming from a sport that requires focusing on one major moving object - the golf club - to a sport that requires you to focus on your movement, the ball movement and your opponent's movement, he competed well.
"Again, his ability to lead is his strength!" Kelley said. "We will miss him as he moves on to North Carolina State University."