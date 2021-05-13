Powhatan's Pfab rallies past Cosby's Johnson, defeats James River's Quader in week's No. 1 singles matches

POWHATAN - Powhatan High School junior Jacob Pfab's resiliency shone through this week as he took on three tough Dominion District opponents on the No. 1 lines and won all three of his matches to remain unbeaten in boys tennis singles this season.

Pfab opened the week on a strong note as he routed Midlothian's Jonathan Fogle 6-0, 6-1 on Tuesday. And then, after dropping his first set of the year to Cosby's Connor Johnson, who won it 6-3, Pfab rallied to win the second set 6-3 and force the tiebreaker. Once more, Johnson had the early advantage, going up 6-2, but Pfab caught fire to sweep past Johnson and win both the tiebreak 10-6 and the match on Wednesday.

Against James River's Zain Quader on Thursday, Pfab led the first set by one game early in the stretch before pulling away to win it 6-3. Even late into the second set, Pfab at times was able to overpower his opponent, who also had several powerful groundstrokes and quick reads on volleys. Pfab was also able to consistently ride rallies from the baseline and keep his groundstrokes low and even across the net until his opponent either hit the ball out-of-bounds or into the netting.