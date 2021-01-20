Powhatan's players, coach praise selfless team play in Wednesday's game versus L.C. Bird

Sophomore Yuri Manns was credited with a team-leading 21 points for the Skyhawks.

As for what the opponents did well, Bonner saw that the Skyhawks got back on defense more than they did and sometimes had better box-outs than Powhatan.

"They were just quick; they found that open pass and that extra pass to the shooter," Bonner said, although he added that the motion offense on Powhatan got his teammate Alston open more.

"I think we implement that more, we should get more shots," Bonner said.

"Every team's going to be bigger than us, so we need to really get more physical," Buzzard said. In pointing to Bird's ability to create many opportunities for itself on fast breaks in Wednesday's game, Buzzard added that, on offense, they need to keep their heads up, push ahead and pass ahead.

Nash spoke to the importance of adopting the fighting mentality that Bird showcased Wednesday, and Alston saw how, after he and his teammates put up a fight in the first half, the Skyhawks “were able to go to the drawing board and really come together as a team and keep pushing forward.”

“I think we can just adopt that mentality and come together,” Alston said, “and just, whenever it gets hard, just to keep pushing through.”