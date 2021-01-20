Powhatan's players, coach praise selfless team play in Wednesday's game versus L.C. Bird

POWHATAN – To Powhatan High School senior L.J. Alston, their second season meeting with L.C. Bird on Wednesday featured perhaps the best passing he’s seen out of any Powhatan game that he’s attended or played in.
And even though Powhatan ultimately lost that game 84-55 to the Skyhawks, Alston praised the team effort.
“I just think we had the best effort and we were just passing the ball great and sharing it,” Alston said, “and guys who haven’t really scored a lot in the game were able to come in and contribute, which is always good for their senior year, too.”
Oscar Whitely, Paul Bonner, Peter Rusin, Dylan Trevillian, Alex Reeves and seniors Luke Buzzard and Scott Wyman were among Powhatan’s players to take the floor against Bird, who was most recently ranked No. 2 in the Richmond Times-Dispatch boys basketball poll. Despite heavily featuring several players who haven’t contributed a majority of minutes through the early portion of the season, Powhatan didn’t let the Skyhawks take firm control of the game through the first three quarters.
When Bird grabbed a 34-18 lead, the Indians, with back-to-back 3-pointers from Alston and Bonner, were able to cut that lead back down to 34-24 at the half.
“I’m excited that we held our own for the first half against a team like L.C. Bird,” said senior Aaron Nash. “That’s just looking bright for our future games.”
“We knew who they were, but we found our identity this game and decided to share the ball, move it around and just hustle and fly around to the ball,” Bonner said.
“I think the energy today just made us all so much better as a team,” Buzzard said. “It was a lot more hustle, especially in the half-court on defense, and then on offense we were cutting to the ball, cutting better, getting more open shots. It was more fun to watch and more fun to play.”
Behind Alston and Nash, who were credited with 21 and 8 points, respectively, Buzzard (7 points), Reeves (5), Wyman (4), Bonner (3), junior Matthew Hempfield (3), Whitely (2) and Trevillian (2) all scored at least one shot from the field in the game.
“We talked yesterday about talent and how there’s a million people out there with talent who…sit at home and say, ‘Oh man, I’m better than that guy and I could’ve done this and I could’ve done that,’ but if your heart isn’t in it, and if you don’t do things the right way and you don’t make other people around you better, then, at some point, talent is a waste,” Powhatan head coach Ryan Marable said. “In anything – businesses, families, teams, you’ve got to make people better, and you’ve got to make those guys around you better.”
For the players who represented Powhatan on the court Wednesday night, Marable praised their hard work and how they competed against the talented Skyhawks.
“They made me proud and they made themselves proud,” Marable said, “and I’m sure, if people in Powhatan were watching them, that’s the type of team they would want to represent their county.”
For Marable, positives from Powhatan’s performance included the players “not caring who gets the success,” playing for each other and continuously battling.
“It’s just fun to coach when they’re battling,” Marable said, adding: “It was a 10-point game (with Bird leading) and we missed four or five layups that sometimes go in, sometimes don’t, so it could’ve been even closer than that, and it wasn’t that Bird was playing bad. We were just battling and making them work for every single thing.”
Powhatan was also able to cut Bird’s lead to nine points in the closing moments of the third quarter, but a buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave the Skyhawks a double-digit lead to work with going into the fourth, and Marable noted that, because they were playing with eight to nine guys, fatigue hurt them; they weren’t able to get on the opposing shooters like they were able to do earlier in the game, and L.C. Bird, Marable added, “made us pay and got away from us.”
“That’s something that’s going to happen with the short roster and fatigue coming in,” Marable said, “but I’m extremely proud of those guys, and it was fun to coach and watch them battle.”
Sophomore Yuri Manns was credited with a team-leading 21 points for the Skyhawks.
As for what the opponents did well, Bonner saw that the Skyhawks got back on defense more than they did and sometimes had better box-outs than Powhatan.
"They were just quick; they found that open pass and that extra pass to the shooter," Bonner said, although he added that the motion offense on Powhatan got his teammate Alston open more.
"I think we implement that more, we should get more shots," Bonner said.
"Every team's going to be bigger than us, so we need to really get more physical," Buzzard said. In pointing to Bird's ability to create many opportunities for itself on fast breaks in Wednesday's game, Buzzard added that, on offense, they need to keep their heads up, push ahead and pass ahead.
Nash spoke to the importance of adopting the fighting mentality that Bird showcased Wednesday, and Alston saw how, after he and his teammates put up a fight in the first half, the Skyhawks “were able to go to the drawing board and really come together as a team and keep pushing forward.”
“I think we can just adopt that mentality and come together,” Alston said, “and just, whenever it gets hard, just to keep pushing through.”
Powhatan will play at Manchester on Friday before hosting Clover Hill on Monday and then playing at Cosby next Wednesday. All games are at 7:15 p.m.