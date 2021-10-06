Powhatan's R.J. May commits to University of Virginia for wrestling

When it comes to how R.J. has struck that balance between high academic marks and first-place efforts on the mat, he noted how his mom April has emphasized to him the importance of being a great planner and organizing what he’s going to do each day.

“It’s a lot of structure,” he said. “It takes a lot of initiative, but it has helped me progress in the classroom and in athletics greatly. I didn’t get to be a 1460-SAT, 4.2-GPA (student) while becoming a Division I wrestler by kind of winging it. It’s a lot of planning.”

Academically, he’s striving to graduate with a 4.4 GPA, and on the wrestling side, he’s looking to excel at the upcoming non-varsity wrestling meets. The Super 32’s are around the corner, and he’ll be able to take on the Beast of the East meet during the high school wrestling season.

“I’ve got a lot of big tournaments coming up that I can make a splash in,” R.J. said.

He definitely made a recent splash at the extremely tough Grappler Fall Classic, where he became an All-American. Before the high school wrestling season starts, it’s one of the toughest tournaments you can go to in the nation, he said.