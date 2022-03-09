Powhatan's season ends in state quarterfinals

Traveling to King’s Fork High School for a matchup with the Bulldogs felt like uncharted territory for Powhatan in their first ever appearance in the VHSL Class 4 state tournament. Although they fought hard, their season came to an end with a 71-52 loss.

The quarterfinals matchup ends a strong season for the Indians, led by head coach Kristy Henderson, who finished with a 17-9 record. It was the last game in a Powhatan uniform for three seniors: Faith Henderson, Meghan Hodge and Kayla Terry.

“It’s been an honor and a pleasure watching these three seniors grow up and become terrific young women,” coach Henderson said. “I’m thankful for their commitment to our basketball program.”

Henderson, who leaves the program as the all-time scoring leader, ended her historic run as one of Powhatan’s best with a 20-point performance. Terry, who is set to continue playing basketball at the University of Lynchburg, added five points. Sophomore Katherine Cerullo added 12 points behind Henderson.

“It’s been such a blessing to be able to make it this far, especially to states for the first time in our history,” Terry said.

The Bulldogs proved to be a tough assignment for the Indians thanks to their athletic and deep backcourt and a dominant interior presence in center Kiana Brittain. Defensively, they are a hounding, high-pressure team that mixed full court and half court pressure that stifled Powhatan late in the game.

In the first half, Powhatan dealt with turnover problems dealing with King’s Fork’s on-ball pressure, but when they were able to settle down, they had success scoring at the basket.

The Bulldogs led by four entering the second quarter and pushed the lead to eight, but two tough drives from Cerullo led to four points to cut the lead down to five. After a three-point play by Henderson, that deficit was cut down to two, 21-19.

Powhatan also got a nice spark from freshman Emma Terry, who buried a three off-the-catch and fought for a jumpball on the ensuing possession that led to a Henderson jumper to tie the game. At the half, it was a 31-28 Bulldogs lead, but the Indians were grinding hard in the post defensively and fighting to stay in the game.

Coming out of the locker room, the Indians did well in adjusting to the full court press, but the Bulldogs made adjustments of their own. By letting the Indians go up the court, the Bulldogs decided to start trapping the sideline ballhandlers, which the Indians struggled breaking through.

A 14-7 run late in the third helped give the Bulldogs a 14-point advantage entering the fourth quarter, and their swarming defense continued all throughout the fourth quarter.

Despite getting down big, coach Henderson was proud of her team for playing hard up until the final whistle.

“They’re an excellent team, but we did good, we held our own and I was very proud of us,” coach Henderson said.