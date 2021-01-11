Powhatan's track team opens indoor season with outdoor Polar Bear meet in Louisa

MINERAL – Braving cold and windy conditions at Louisa County High School’s football stadium and surrounding fields, Powhatan’s track and field unit opened what’s technically the indoor track and field season with Saturday’s outdoor Polar Bear meet featuring Louisa and Maggie Walker Governor’s School.
Despite the windchill, one thrower and seven runners from Powhatan set personal records in Saturday’s meet.
Powhatan shot putters and juniors Asher Timberlake and Jack Altieri rounded out the podium behind Louisa sophomore Sean Karney, who threw for a distance of 38-1. Timberlake notched a 36-2, and Altieri threw for a 34-9. Powhatan junior and fourth-place shot putter Jack Dennis threw for a distance of 24-11.
Powhatan’s 4x800-meter boys relay team of freshmen Thomas Menting, Eli Timmons and Ian Timmons and sophomore Cole Whiting took first uncontested in 9:40.24, and the 4x800 girls relay team of freshman Kaitlyn Rissmeyer, sophomore Raquel Iga and seniors Carly Dolan and Marissa Lampkin took second in 13:03.24 behind Louisa County, who won in 11:20.24.
In the individual girls distance events, freshman Olivia Goodrich took fourth in the 1,000-meter run in 3:48.90, and Rissmeyer ran sixth in 3:59.18. In the 1-mile run, Lampkin and Dolan ran fifth (7:42.92) and sixth (7:52.19), respectively.
In the boys distance events, Whiting and Menting ran fourth (3:04.44) and sixth (3:12.49), respectively, in the 1,000-meter run, and four Powhatan runners, all of them freshmen, took third through sixth in the 1-mile run. River Leynes took third in the event in 5:28.41, and he was followed by teammates Ian Timmons (5:33.74), Luca Blevins (5:37.26) and Eli Timmons (6:14.33).
In the 2-mile run, Powhatan sophomores Carter Nuckols (13:00.36) and Liam Clancy (13:22.72) took second and third, respectively, behind Louisa’s Caiden Davenport, who won the event in 10:46.47.
Powhatan is slated to have another meet outside at Monacan High School on Wednesday at 3 p.m. It’s expected that the team’s sprinters, including seniors Anthony Greenhow and Shaniece Morris, will compete on Wednesday, and that runners from Powhatan will compete in the both the 300- and 500-meter dashes.