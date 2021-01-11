Powhatan's track team opens indoor season with outdoor Polar Bear meet in Louisa

MINERAL – Braving cold and windy conditions at Louisa County High School’s football stadium and surrounding fields, Powhatan’s track and field unit opened what’s technically the indoor track and field season with Saturday’s outdoor Polar Bear meet featuring Louisa and Maggie Walker Governor’s School.

Despite the windchill, one thrower and seven runners from Powhatan set personal records in Saturday’s meet.

Powhatan shot putters and juniors Asher Timberlake and Jack Altieri rounded out the podium behind Louisa sophomore Sean Karney, who threw for a distance of 38-1. Timberlake notched a 36-2, and Altieri threw for a 34-9. Powhatan junior and fourth-place shot putter Jack Dennis threw for a distance of 24-11.

Powhatan’s 4x800-meter boys relay team of freshmen Thomas Menting, Eli Timmons and Ian Timmons and sophomore Cole Whiting took first uncontested in 9:40.24, and the 4x800 girls relay team of freshman Kaitlyn Rissmeyer, sophomore Raquel Iga and seniors Carly Dolan and Marissa Lampkin took second in 13:03.24 behind Louisa County, who won in 11:20.24.

In the individual girls distance events, freshman Olivia Goodrich took fourth in the 1,000-meter run in 3:48.90, and Rissmeyer ran sixth in 3:59.18. In the 1-mile run, Lampkin and Dolan ran fifth (7:42.92) and sixth (7:52.19), respectively.