Powhatan's wrestlers sweep quad meet at Cosby, improve to 15-0

Gavin Timmons (132), battling back from a 4-1 deficit after the first period, out-reversed his Cosby opponent for a 4-2 run to tighten his opponent’s lead to 6-5. From there, Timmons capitalized on his latest reversal to turn his opponent to his back, lifting Timmons into the lead as he earned a three-point near-fall. Timmons added an insurance reversal to keep him ahead of his opponent’s takedown, and Timmons in the final seconds stayed tough on top to keep the lead and earn the win.

Hans Rehme (182) fought hard in his match, tying his Cosby opponent 2-2 going into the third period, but his opponent got an escape and an insurance takedown to take the win in a 5-2 decision.

The dual ended with a familiar meeting as Cosby’s Malik Williams once again faced Powhatan junior Dylan Coward (113), who a year ago defeated Williams to ensure a team victory for Powhatan over Cosby, and who earlier this season got a late burst of points to beat Williams again.

Before the match began, Williams offered him a fist bump. Coward smiled and reciprocated.

It was another close one. Coward stayed tough after earning a first-period takedown, then took a second-period escape. He heeded his coaches’ advice throughout the match, stayed aggressive and bested Williams in a 3-0 decision.