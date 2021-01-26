Powhatan's wrestlers sweep quad meet at Cosby, improve to 15-0

MIDLOTHIAN – Taking on their final regular-season meet featuring Dominion District teams, Powhatan’s wrestlers ensured their number-one placement in the district by sweeping Clover Hill 72-6, Cosby 59-15 and Central District opponent Thomas Dale 57-18 in Tuesday night’s quad meet at Cosby High School.
With just one more regular-season meet to go before the regional tournament in February, Powhatan has yet to lose a dual. The team’s record now sits at 15-0.
“Goal 1 was: be District Champion,” said Powhatan head coach Jonathan Tanaka after Tuesday’s quad. He added that it’s “the first time we’ve ever been Dominion District champion, so it’s really cool for our guys.”
Powhatan will face Liberty, Benedictine and Patriot at Liberty High School in Bealeton this coming Saturday at 10 a.m.
“Rolling into the postseason, we’re just trying to keep the momentum going,” Tanaka said. “I think we had a lot of good matches on film tonight.”
With Powhatan facing Cosby for its final dual of the night, freshman Talon Harness (120 pounds), junior Cade Van Buskirk (145) and seniors A.J. Gaskin (152) and Linwood Hill (170) all rolled out second-period pins, and Hayden Fitzsimmons (195) racked up three consecutive near-falls before taking-down Cole Giegling to secure the win by tech fall.
Gavin Timmons (132), battling back from a 4-1 deficit after the first period, out-reversed his Cosby opponent for a 4-2 run to tighten his opponent’s lead to 6-5. From there, Timmons capitalized on his latest reversal to turn his opponent to his back, lifting Timmons into the lead as he earned a three-point near-fall. Timmons added an insurance reversal to keep him ahead of his opponent’s takedown, and Timmons in the final seconds stayed tough on top to keep the lead and earn the win.
Hans Rehme (182) fought hard in his match, tying his Cosby opponent 2-2 going into the third period, but his opponent got an escape and an insurance takedown to take the win in a 5-2 decision.
The dual ended with a familiar meeting as Cosby’s Malik Williams once again faced Powhatan junior Dylan Coward (113), who a year ago defeated Williams to ensure a team victory for Powhatan over Cosby, and who earlier this season got a late burst of points to beat Williams again.
Before the match began, Williams offered him a fist bump. Coward smiled and reciprocated.
It was another close one. Coward stayed tough after earning a first-period takedown, then took a second-period escape. He heeded his coaches’ advice throughout the match, stayed aggressive and bested Williams in a 3-0 decision.
While it was Powhatan’s second time facing Cosby this season, the dual before that marked its first meeting of the year with Class 6 program Thomas Dale. The Knights showcased their strength in the lightweight divisions as Drew Fink (113) broke a tie with Coward by notching a third-period reversal to edge past him in a 4-2 decision, and Zack Tirpak (120) strung together an escape and a takedown in the second period to deny Harness in a 3-0 decision.
“Talon and Dylan had some really tough matches that they had to battle through that I think will be good for them long-term,” Tanaka said.
From there, Powhatan let loose. Timmons (132) and Gaskin (152) earned back-to-back pins against Jaden Thomas and Jon Luke Spitzer, respectively, and Andrew Cheatham (160) dropped the hammer on Jacob Tatum early, racking up two first-period takedowns, a reversal and a near-fall for an 8-1 lead that would prove crucial in the third. Tatum unleashed an eight-point burst with the help of a near-fall, but a reversal and penalty point in the same period ensured that Cheatham won in an 11-9 decision.
Hill (170) gave Powhatan its final contested win of the dual with a buzzer-beating pin of Josh Bradley in the second period.
Powhatan added six wins in the dual by forfeit. All of Thomas Dale’s wrestlers competed at 170 pounds or lighter.
In the meet-opening dual with Clover Hill, Gaskin (152) pinned his opponent in a lightning 18 seconds, and Hill piled on three second-period near-falls before securing the pin in the third.
Gaskin and Hill finished the quad with three pins apiece.
Ftizsimmons, bumping up to 220, parlayed a 2-0 first-period lead into a pin early in the second.
Tanaka said both Gaskin and Hill “had a phenomenal night” and that “Hayden’s been doing what he’s been doing all year: just wrestling whatever weight class we need him at.”
Natalia Sanchez (106) added a win by pin.
Tanner Palmore (heavyweight) went toe-to-toe with Class 5 state placer Andrew Blanton, and Palmore was able to build up a 5-2 lead. But Blanton added a reversal before pinning Palmore in the second period.
“Nothing to hang his head about,” Tanaka said of Palmore. “Just got to figure out a way to get a little bit better, but I think it was a really good match for Tanner...I think it’s going to help him in the postseason.”
While the possibility that the postseason will become a reality grows larger and larger as it comes closer and closer, Tanaka at the end of Tuesday’s quad noted that he was “just glad we were able to get one in.” The JV wrestlers will also return to Cosby for matches on Thursday.
Tanaka added: “Every day on the mat’s a win for us.”