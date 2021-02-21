Preview: Powhatan football is experience-heavy going into the 2020-21 season

POWHATAN – It’s been more than 15 months since its players have gone toe-to-toe with another team beneath the Friday night lights on the high school gridiron.
But for a Powhatan High School varsity football team stacked with talent and experience, that prolonged break is set to expire on February 26.
That’s when the Indians will head to L.C. Bird High School to begin the long-awaited, much-anticipated 2020-21 season.
“I love our coaching staff. I think the kids have been super-receptive to everything that we’re doing,” said Powhatan head coach Mike Henderson. “It’s a really special group of guys to be around…I’m just happy for them that they’re getting the chance to play, because they deserve it. They’ve worked for it.”
Powhatan is coming off of a keynote season in its first year in Coach Henderson’s system. While that 2019 team went 4-6 and came up shy of making the playoffs, it secured two memorable road victories: an historic 2-0 shutout of Midlothian and a thrilling come-from-behind 21-20 triumph over Clover Hill. Additionally, the margin of victory in four of Powhatan’s six losses was eight points or less.
In building on that competitive season, the Indians are much more experienced as they bring back many returners, notably up front on the offensive line. Six-foot-three, 270-pound right tackle and UNC Pembroke commit Bradey Lindhjem, senior guard Luke Beatty and junior guard Tanner Palmore, the latter of whom recently placed third in the heavyweight class of the Region 4B wrestling championships, will all be a part of a line that Henderson described as bigger and stronger.
Newcomer Neco Jackson, a 6-2, 255-pound senior who previously played for Life Christian Academy, is ready to start for Powhatan at left tackle. Another transfer, junior Ashton Tingle, who previously attended Skyline High School, moved to Powhatan last year after the 2019 football season and has been with the team since then. Henderson said he had a great summer and fall with his teammates. Tingle is competing for the center position with last year’s starter Mason Hathaway, who is making his way back from an injury.
Powhatan's bench will feature several linemen who previously started in games, and will give the team plenty of depth up front.
In the pocket, the Indians will have two experienced dual-threat quarterbacks to turn to in senior Aaron Nash, whose versatility will enable him to also play at wide receiver, and junior Hans Rehme, who was another third-place wrestler in this year’s Region 4B championships.
Henderson described both Rehme and Nash as really good running quarterbacks, and he noted that they should be able to run the ball more effectively.
Another key player in Powhatan’s ground game will be junior Mitchell Johnson, who got better and better as last season went on, emerging as the team’s lead running back. The 190-pound RB complemented his strong game-time results with his offseason efforts over the past year-plus, and he also impressed in the two wrestling seasons in-between, most recently placing fourth in regionals while wrestling up a weight class in the 220-pound division.
“Mitchell Johnson has had as good an offseason as anybody we’ve had,” Henderson said. “He’s gotten a lot faster. He already was tough as nails. We’re really expecting him to have a big season – a real big season – and with all these linemen that we have that are back – that are bigger and stronger – we feel like we’re going to be able to run the ball pretty well.”
The Indians will have even have more blocking and rushing ability in the back with 6-1, 235-pound junior Chase Gayness on offense moving from guard to fullback and, senior 6-0, 225-pound tight end Micah Holt, who was also a standout wrestler, expected to play in the FB position at times as well.
They also return senior JaySun Carroll, who has Division I FCS offers from Norfolk State and the Virginia Military Institute. The coaches feel that Carroll is as good a receiver as anyone that they’ll see this season. He made arguably one of Powhatan’s biggest plays in 2019 when he high-pointed a pass in the end zone for the game-tying touchdown in the Indians’ game at Clover Hill. Class of 2020 alum Mason Pinnell went on to kick the go-ahead PAT for the 21-20 final score.
“We’re going to find ways to get him the ball,” Henderson said of Carroll.
He added that Nash is a big-play threat anytime he touches the football, whether it’s at quarterback or receiver, and that 5-9, 160-pound senior wide receiver Tye Morris is versatile and underrated.
Powhatan’s depth in the receiving position goes even further, as junior Ethan Dowdy, who started at wide receiver last year, will be in the team’s four-receiver look this year, and junior Fisher Hamersley, who will start at cornerback on defense, is “an awesome receiver” according to Henderson and will likely see some time in that role on offense.
While they’ll have depth across the skills positions, Henderson noted that “we need to be able to run the ball as well as we think we’re going to run the ball,” and that they need to improve in their passing game.
“We have to throw the ball better; last year we probably tried to throw the ball a little bit too much, but we need to throw the ball more consistently,” Henderson said. “We have big-play receivers, and we have a good line, so we have the potential to do it, and we’ve seen flashes of it in practice. We’re just not as consistent as we would like to be.”
But he did note in regards to the team’s passing performance in recent days: “We are improving steadily in that area.”
On defense, junior Zach Karanian never missed a workout in the offseason and brings tremendous strength to the defensive end position. Henderson described junior Mitch Bolt as one of their best offensive linemen last year, “but as good as he is, he’s even better on defense.” Thanks to its depth on the offensive line, the team will be able to start Bolt on the defensive line this year, although Bolt remains part of that OL depth if he is needed there.
In both his senior year and his first year with Powhatan, Neco Jackson, whom Henderson described as a tremendous asset to the program, will start both ways, playing tackle on defense.
Junior defensive tackle Dominic Guppenberger was, according to Henderson, “terrorizing us” in practice – “he was making a ton of plays,” but unfortunately, he ended up his injuring his knee in practice a couple weeks ago. Henderson, who praised Guppenberger’s toughness and quickness, expects that he will be back at some point during the season, although he will likely miss the first couple of weeks in the six-game regular season. The team as of Thursday was working to find someone to replace him for that time period.
Behind the front four, 6-0, 240-pound, all-region lineman and junior Wyatt Lowe, who has started every game since his freshman year on the defensive line, has moved to the inside linebacker position beside fellow junior Gayness, a multisport standout who, like Lowe, has started every game since his freshman year. Henderson described both players as the keys to making everything work.
They will be joined by senior Ben Allanson, who has worked hard to step into the starting role of outside linebacker.
The coaches feel that stopping the run will be a strength for the defense. The team will also feature a talented core of defensive backs, which, according to Henderson, includes two “true cover guys” in cornerbacks Nash and Hamersley and a terrific safety in Carroll, whose key defensive plays last season included an interception that ultimately helped tighten Powhatan’s game against Cosby. Sophomore talent Landon Hutchinson, who was one of Powhatan’s top JV players, looks to become a longtime fixture on the varsity team as he steps into the starting role of free safety.
Concerns for the defense include staying healthy. The unit currently has little depth at the DB and LB positions, and one of the issues that Powhatan faced last year is that it played some of its biggest games in 2019 without some of its key players, who were sidelined by injuries.
“We trained hard this offseason,” Henderson said, “but you’ve got to have a little bit of luck, too.”
The coaches are also looking for the defense to gel together with new starters in the group.
“But as far as putting talent on the field, I feel pretty comfortable with where we’re at,” Henderson said.
With only six regular-season games and just four spots up for grabs in the region playoffs, getting to that level in the postseason will be a tall task for any football team in Class 4, Region B, which is loaded with standout programs.
But Henderson noted: “For us, if we don’t make the playoffs, we’ll be disappointed. I don’t know that we would categorize our season as a failure if we don’t make the playoffs, we understand that it’s a little bit harder to make them this year, but…right now, with the guys we have playing, our goal is to be a playoff football team.”
No matter how the season ultimately goes, however, he added that they won’t categorize the season as unsuccessful if they don’t achieve their end goal.
“Because we’re getting to be together and do some things…we thought maybe we weren’t even going to have a chance to play,” Henderson said. “We’re grateful for those opportunities.”
Powhatan’s players have been able to lift together throughout the summer and fall, building up not only their strength and fitness, but also their chemistry with one another.
“They care about each other,” Henderson said. “That goes a long way, too.”
When they were all on the field for a recent practice, Henderson said: “It was so fun. The coaches were happy. The players were happy. It felt like we were all doing something that we love, and really that’s just what you want it to be.”
There was a sense of normalcy, he said.
“Obviously we care deeply about football, but it was great to see the guys be happy to practice,” Henderson said, “and be happy to be together.”
Powhatan will face six of its Dominion District opponents in the regular season, beginning with perennial powerhouse Bird on Feb. 26. For their home opener, the Indians will host Manchester, who won the 2018 state championship when it was in Class 6, on March 5 at 7 p.m. But as the pandemic continues, the possibility of further changes to the schedule remains.
“We’re going to prepare every week to play,” Henderson said, adding of each game: “We’re going to play it like it might be our last one and we’re going to give it everything we’ve got, and hope the next week we have a chance to do it again.”