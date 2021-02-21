Preview: Powhatan football is experience-heavy going into the 2020-21 season

Powhatan’s depth in the receiving position goes even further, as junior Ethan Dowdy, who started at wide receiver last year, will be in the team’s four-receiver look this year, and junior Fisher Hamersley, who will start at cornerback on defense, is “an awesome receiver” according to Henderson and will likely see some time in that role on offense.

While they’ll have depth across the skills positions, Henderson noted that “we need to be able to run the ball as well as we think we’re going to run the ball,” and that they need to improve in their passing game.

“We have to throw the ball better; last year we probably tried to throw the ball a little bit too much, but we need to throw the ball more consistently,” Henderson said. “We have big-play receivers, and we have a good line, so we have the potential to do it, and we’ve seen flashes of it in practice. We’re just not as consistent as we would like to be.”

But he did note in regards to the team’s passing performance in recent days: “We are improving steadily in that area.”