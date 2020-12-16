PREVIEW: Powhatan girls basketball, 2020-21

And at the end of that difficult regular season, the battle-tested 2019-20 Powhatan unit broke through for a first-round playoff victory in their third straight year playing Huguenot in the postseason.

The team looks forward to building on last year’s successes.

“Now we know where we’re going, who we’re playing,” Henderson said, “and they’re excited about it.”

When it comes to improvements the players want to make throughout the season, Ratliff said they can do better on finishing, pushing to the basket and being more aggressive on offense, and for defense, Almond pointed to rebounding and boxing out.

Off the court, Anthony believes they can definitely improve on their team bonding, which she said really shows when they’re on the court.

“That just makes us so much better,” she said.

Coach Henderson wants to see the chemistry continue to improve; they’ll also need to be able to press a little more often than they have in the past, making conditioning very important, she added.

“We’re not going to be very big in height,” she said, “so rebounding is going to be crucial from now until the end of the season.”