PREVIEW: Powhatan wrestling bringing back the entire lineup for 2020-21

Camp will be in the mix fighting for a spot and helping his teammates get better. He shined at the Hawk Duals in 2019 when he went 3-1, earning all three of his wins by pins. He also picked up a 16-3 major-decision win over Atlee’s Hayden Morris in Powhatan’s tri meet with Atlee and Cosby.

While Tanaka is not sure how much Johnson, a junior and the starting running back for Powhatan football, will get to wrestle this year with the football season around the bend, he expects that, next year – or “whenever we unleash him” – Johnson is “going to be a force.”

Freshman Talon Harness and sophomore Natalia Sanchez, a Virginia Wrestling Association Folkstyle States champion, are expected to help the team in the 120-pound division.

Hall has known Harness since he was in the fifth grade, and Tanaka praised Sanchez as a hard worker both in the classroom and in the wrestling room.

“For her to be our only female wrestler and come in and work hard and do everything – you don’t even notice honestly that there’s any difference, as you shouldn’t,” Tanaka said. “The team has accepted her from Day 1.”

The team is also looking to get sophomore Kieran Hathaway (106), who took sixth in the Lee-Davis Holiday Classic last year, back up to health.