Previewing Blessed Sacrament Huguenot boys basketball for 2020-21

Nadeau was a consistent threat to score in the double-digits last season, and his impact this year is expected to increase. He grew a couple inches, now standing tall at 6-foot-5, and he’s able to both shoot the ball well and get it to the rim.

Conner and Kiefer, the latter of whom was another last year who could break into the double-digits any given night with his three-point shot, also bring shooting ability to this year’s unit.

More scoring potential arrives with David Mann, who averaged 17 points last year on the JV team.

Hamner expects the team to be good in the half-court. As far as improvements that he still wants to see from the team, he added that they will need to get a lot better with handling the ball.

“Defensively we will have to fill in a lot of spots,” he said. “I am hoping some of these young guys will step up.”

Hamner was hoping that they would be able to build upon what last year’s team did, but he added that it “is just very hard to tell, with all of the stuff going on in our world right now, how this year’s team will do.”