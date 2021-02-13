Previewing Blessed Sacrament Huguenot football for 2020-21 season

If this were any year during the the half-century prior, the Super Bowl would have marked the collective end of the American football season for college, high school, and the NFL.

But for this year, it’s more of a midway marker.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced the postponement of many high school and collegiate football seasons to late winter and early spring, with Powhatan County school Blessed Sacrament Huguenot set to begin its six-game varsity slate at Brunswick Academy on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m.

“The season itself, it’s going to be a tremendous opportunity for us and the school in general to have an uplifting experience,” BSH head football coach Gary Brock said on Friday, Feb. 12. “With everything being cancelled out, we’ve been going to school and looking at each other in the eye there, and being in school itself is good, to see all the kids and kind of commiserate, but at the same time, this is a carrot that’s been dangling since the beginning of the school year, and we want them to be able to enjoy it and have a positive experience and go from there.”

With only two seniors, the Knights, now more than a year removed from its 5-4 campaign in 2019, will be young to begin this season.