Previewing Blessed Sacrament Huguenot football for 2020-21 season

If this were any year during the the half-century prior, the Super Bowl would have marked the collective end of the American football season for college, high school, and the NFL.
But for this year, it’s more of a midway marker.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced the postponement of many high school and collegiate football seasons to late winter and early spring, with Powhatan County school Blessed Sacrament Huguenot set to begin its six-game varsity slate at Brunswick Academy on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m.
“The season itself, it’s going to be a tremendous opportunity for us and the school in general to have an uplifting experience,” BSH head football coach Gary Brock said on Friday, Feb. 12. “With everything being cancelled out, we’ve been going to school and looking at each other in the eye there, and being in school itself is good, to see all the kids and kind of commiserate, but at the same time, this is a carrot that’s been dangling since the beginning of the school year, and we want them to be able to enjoy it and have a positive experience and go from there.”
With only two seniors, the Knights, now more than a year removed from its 5-4 campaign in 2019, will be young to begin this season.
“You certainly want to go into every ball game – we go in to win it, and be competitive,” Brock said while adding: “With a shortened season like this, in a way, you’re looking at: Okay, we want to see performance and so forth and hopefully when we get through this thing and the next year comes up and we’re playing a full season and for a championship, and this and that and everything else, we’ve had some success and some growth during this time period…we’re looking at now, and we’re looking at the future also.
“If we can win them all in the process, fantastic,” Brock said, “but I think all of us who are playing, we’re all in the same boat. We’re looking at: it’s a shortened season, and we’re looking at: okay, can we get these kids ready for next year and so forth?”
Junior center Garrett Musselman, sophomore tight end David Mann and senior offensive guard and second team all-state player Zach Miles all return to lead the team up front on the offensive side. Those three will also contribute their talents to the team’s defensive line, with all three having played on the defensive front in 2019.
Sophomore Jeb Hatfield is slated to play for the Knights at split-end on offense and cornerback on defense. Also coming back is Josh Decker, whom Brock described as a big force for the Knights on offense. Decker last year rushed for about 300 yards at fullback.
“We look for him to help us out quite a bit,” Brock said.
Decker will also return at linebacker on defense.
Standout 6-foot-6 athlete and junior Zander Nadeau, who broke out on the varsity basketball team as a key player in his sophomore season, will move from wide receiver to quarterback this year. Brock pointed to Nadeau’s long arms, quick release and ability to throw the ball pretty well.
The Knights will look to junior Julian Alcazar, who transferred in from the Northern Virginia area, and freshman returner Hunter Case to help them out as running backs. Brock noted of Case: “When he had opportunities (as an eighth grader) to get in there (on the field), he did a really good job, and…he’s gotten bigger and stronger…even as young as he is, he’s got a lot of poise, so we’ll see what he can do.”
Sophomores Nathan Roberts and Nathan Barras are projected to play alongside Miles and Musselman on the offensive line, and Barras, who also played on the defensive line last year, is set to join Musselman, Mann and Miles up front on defense.
Returning player and junior Harrison Lee will move from linebacker to safety on defense this year, and junior transfer Gage Smith is projected to contribute both on the defensive line and at linebacker. Brock added that Alcazar and Hatfield have solidified themselves at the cornerback positions on defense.
In addition to playing at quarterback, Nadeau will be the team’s punter, which, Brock said, “always puts a little pressure on the defense.” The Knights’ star kicker in 2019, James Hawkins, has graduated, but his younger brother, sophomore Jackson Hawkins, will take over kicking duties for BSH. Hatfield will continue to be the holder, and Mann will do the snaps for punts, extra points and field goals.
Coach Patrick Winterrowd is also back alongside Coach Brock.
It’s expected at this point that the offense will still primarily run the football, with Brock noting that it will depend on the growth that they have up front. He added that their rookie QB Nadeau has “a lot of potential and he’s got good size, but he hasn’t been in a game situation at all, so it’s going to be definitely a growth process with him. He and I have got to be on the same page.”
But Brock added: “I think we’re in pretty good shape when it comes to that; it’s just he’s got to get (that game experience). We’ve been trying to pressure him and do a few things in practice – you’re trying to hurry up everything because, my gosh, you don’t have much time – and we tried to do that, and he looks like he’s up to the task. It’ll be interesting to watch his development this year.”
Brock expects that the defense, featuring linemen and linebackers with experience, will be strong against the run, and then the pass defense, he noted, is going to directly correlate with how much pressure that the defensive front can put on their opponents.
The Knights will face Brunswick Academy twice in its six-game slate and also play Fuqua on the road and Kenston Forest at home. Additionally, they will host two opponents the players have never faced – Southampton Academy and North Carolina-based Halifax Academy – in back-to-back 2 p.m. home games on Feb. 27 and March 6. But there’s some history with those two teams. Halifax used to be in the old VCC when Brock was at Huguenot Academy, and Southampton is another former rival from years ago.
“That was a regular trip, either (us going) there or them coming to us. It’ll be fun to see that group again, Brock said of Halifax. On Southampton, he added: “It’ll be fun to renew that rivalry right there, see how it goes.”
The Knights will join teams across the state in taking on an unprecedented challenge: playing football in the late winter. BSH right now is scheduled to complete all of its games by March 27, a week after spring officially begins. Cold weather could persist throughout the entirety of the regular season.
In addition to taking measures to stay ready for the cold, from dressing warmly to stocking up on hand warmers, the players are also taking steps to prepare for what could be a little bit of a different playing surface overall.
“It’s soggy…you can’t run like a sprinter most of the time; you kind of have to run bow-legged and try to keep your balance and that type thing, keep your feet moving and slogging through it,” Brock said. “We’ve been working on the sled a little bit and working on our running backs and our linemen going through drills and shortening steps.
“It’s definitely a challenge,” Brock said. “Some of the kids were all excited at the beginning and said, ‘Oh, great! We’re going to play in the snow!’ And the other day, when it snowed a little bit and melted just as fast, it got to be a quagmire out there, and there were still some patches of snow, and about the time it was over with, I asked one of them…’Well, you’ve got some experience in snow,’ and he said, ‘It wasn’t that great…I’ll take summer any day.’
“We know that everybody else is in the same boat,” Brock added. “It’s one of those things, we’ll chalk it up as an experience this year, and be as positive and do as much as we can with it and go from there.”
To Brock, this season will be a successful one if the Knights are able to get out there and play.
“Just getting to play a game is going to be a major victory,” Brock said. “We’re just waiting to see if we get thawed out here and then go from there…we’re really excited about the fact that it’s only a week away, but we’re just keeping our fingers crossed, too.”