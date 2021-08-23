Previewing Blessed Sacrament Huguenot football for the 2021 fall season

For this upcoming fall 2021 season, Powhatan cross country will be young, but the program will also feature a talented group of distance runners who impacted their teams across last year’s athletic calendar

“They like to have fun, but they know when it’s time to buckle down, they get to work, they get it done,” said Powhatan cross country coach Bucky Webb. “We always push a family feel instead of just being a team, because we push each other, and in pushing each other, that helps us to pull each other up and then they pull us up as well. I really like the family feel that we have.”

Returners to the team include lone senior Katlyn Folton, juniors Liam Clancy and Josh Holland and sophomores Olivia Goodrich, Raquel Iga, Tane Jeffs, River Leynes, Thomas Menting, Kaitlyn Rissmeyer, Sean Seibel, Eli Timmons and Ian Timmons.

New runners include junior Rebecca Stevens, sophomores Tommy Dalton, Owen Kerns, Rylan Powers and Carter Zaun and freshmen Aleah Burnett, Giovani Casarez, Caleb Edling, Ella Green, Christopher Naoroz, Ava Seay and Elizabeth Weimer.

Webb described the unit as a “young, hardworking, unified team.”

As they look ahead to this upcoming season, Webb emphasizes taking it race by race, especially as they look to avoid injuries and sickness. And for Powhatan cross country, Webb noted that it’s not about winning in the traditional sense. To him, a win is achieving a personal goal during a race.

“If we lose against a team but somebody makes a personal record or somebody passes a runner that they’ve never been able to pass before, that, to me, is a win,” Webb said. “We celebrate the little victories throughout each day and each race.”

Powhatan’s 2021 regular-season schedule will carry the team across the state and even beyond. Following this coming Thursday’s scrimmage with Matoaca, the Indians will head to Great Meadow for an invitational beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28.

After competing in a Dominion District meet on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 4 p.m. at Pocahontas State Park, Powhatan will travel all the way to Cary, North Carolina, to partake in the Adidas Cross Country Meet on Saturday, Sept. 18, with a race start time of 10 a.m.

Ten days later, Powhatan will host Manchester, Monacan and Thomas on the Indians’ Senior Night at Powhatan High School on Tuesday, Sept. 28, with a race start time of 4 p.m.

Powhatan returns to Panorama Farms in Charlottesville on Saturday, Oct. 9 for an invitational starting at 10 a.m.

The Indians are slated to compete in another district meet at Pocahontas State Park on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. before heading to Pole Green Park for an invitational on Saturday, Oct. 16, with the time to be determined.

“It’s all about the competition,” Webb said, adding of his runners: “I think they’ve got the drive and the guts to really surprise us this year. I’m looking forward to it.”

And with the meets, it’s good to meet the other teams and coaches, Webb said.

“What I love about cross country is that…even your opponents, everybody’s pulling for each other in cross country,” Webb said. “We finish at the line and other teams finish at the line and run back around and cheer on everybody, and I absolutely love that. Not saying it doesn’t happen in other sports, but it’s just special out here, because everybody’s pushing through the pain, especially at the end of that race, and you’ve got even strangers and other team opponents that are rooting us on, and that’s really cool.”