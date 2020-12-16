Previewing Blessed Sacrament Huguenot girls basketball: 2020-21

This particular season should also help in that regard.

There won’t be the pressure of striving to win the Virginia Colonial Conference championship and qualify for states. As it stands, there will be no VCC tournament this year, and anyone who wants to play in the upcoming VISAA state tournament will be able to do so.

Those changes, Villiott said, will give him a little more freedom to play people for the sake of experience.

It also gives the young players a chance to gain the necessary gametime experience that should benefit them in the seasons to come.

It’s expected that there will be mistakes, but as the season progresses, Villiott said that “those mistakes hopefully will become less and less.”

“You’ll know how to break a press, you’ll know how to make free throws in critical situations, etcetera,” he said.

The regular season is here now, and they’re taking precautions – Villiott wears a mask, the players are required to wear masks on-campus, Villiott cleans the basketballs after practice every day, he and the school both check the players’ temperature, they have hand sanitizer out and they keep distance in practice – but the practices themselves remain a constant.