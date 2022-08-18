Previewing BSH football for the 2022-23 season

After a historic 2021-22 season that found the Knights atop the mountain with a VISFL Division II state title to their name, the team looks to build off that monumental success this year with a roster that has plenty of returning skill players and defensive standouts.

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot — who was 11-1 in its title-winning season — will have early-season questions to answer in order to repeat as champions, the first of which is replacing the impact of multiple high-level athletes that graduated. Players like Josh Decker, Garrett Musselman, Nathan Roberts and Harrison Lee were vital components to last year’s success, and the Knights will be looking for its current veterans to step into the roles they left behind.

Returning for his fourth season on the sidelines is head coach Gary Brock, who won his second state title last year in his illustrious coaching career that’s spanned over 40 seasons. The well-regarded coach boasts a 127-102-1 career coaching record.

With Musselman and Roberts working together to provide stability on both the offensive and defensive lines, the Knights will be bringing in an entirely new group in the trenches.

Senior Nathan Barras and juniors Parker Gill and Mason Hogan will be tasked with handling the duties on the offensive line this season, while senior David Mann, Hogan and freshman Carter Cichowicz will get a shot at taking over key roles on the defensive line.

Barnes, a two-year starter at center, will be a team leader for the Knights as an experience-heavy senior.

Mann had plenty of nice moments rushing the ballcarrier last year, recording 23 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and one interception as an edge rusher.

Mann will also be returning to a role at tight end with a receiving group that’s arguably the team’s greatest strength. The Knights are also seeing a return from senior wideout Jeb Hatfield, who will likely be a top target for quarterback Afton Harrow.

Harrow comes under center having thrown 39 passes last season, 30 of which he completed.

The Knights’ QB1, who also pitches on the baseball team, will have plenty of playmakers at his disposal this season, including an intriguing running back duo featuring juniors Hunter Case and Will Fichter.

Both were high-impact rushers for the Knights last year, with Case rushing for 715 yards on 103 carries and 14 touchdowns and Fichter rushing for 411 yards on 60 carries to go with four touchdowns.

On defense, Harrow will be tasked with having a role as a ballhawk on opposing quarterbacks when he’s not under center himself.

As a defensive back, Harrow finished with 25 tackles and 1 fumble recovery last season, and there’s expectations for him to improve even more on those numbers as he fills in along with Trenten Quinlan and safety Alex Edwards to fill the void left by Lee.

The team will need to see how it fares at the linebacker position as well, with an inexperienced group led by Case, Hatfield and freshman Brian Bodman taking over starter duties.