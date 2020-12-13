Previewing Powhatan boys basketball for the 2020-21 winter season

Marable anticipates that the players will really cut down on their turnovers, which he noted really hurt them last year.

“This group, we can trap, we can press a little bit more, and we can turn good defense into easy opportunities for us to … maybe get some layups that we really didn’t get last year,” Marable added.

Powhatan wants to put more pressure on opposing teams and force those teams into making more turnovers than they did last year.

“We’re going to have to buy-in to team rebounding because we don’t have that natural center,” Marable added. “Our little guys are going to have to stick their heads in there and grab some rebounds – and knowing that, if they grab it, they can go and they can push it and we can get back down to the offensive end.

“A rebound is going to be like a turnover for us,” Marable added. “We can really capitalize on bad shots from the other team and use that to our advantage like teams did against us.”

As the season goes on, team improvements that returning seniors Alston and Rather want to continue to see include communication, chemistry and knowing each other’s tendencies and capabilities. Alston also emphasized the importance of being leaders on the team.