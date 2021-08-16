Previewing Powhatan cross country 2021

“If we lose against a team but somebody makes a personal record or somebody passes a runner that they’ve never been able to pass before, that, to me, is a win,” Webb said. “We celebrate the little victories throughout each day and each race.”

Powhatan’s 2021 regular-season schedule will carry the team across the state and even beyond. Following this upcoming Thursday’s scrimmage with Matoaca, the Indians will head to Great Meadow for an invitational beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28.

After competing in a Dominion District meet on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 4 p.m. at Pocahontas State Park, Powhatan will travel all the way to Cary, North Carolina, to partake in the Adidas Cross Country Meet on Saturday, Sept. 18, with a race start time of 10 a.m.

Ten days later, Powhatan will host Manchester, Monacan and Thomas on the Indians’ Senior Night at Powhatan High School on Tuesday, Sept. 28, with a race start time of 4 p.m.

Powhatan returns to Panorama Farms in Charlottesville on Saturday, Oct. 9 for an invitational starting at 10 a.m.

The Indians are slated to compete in another district meet at Pocahontas State Park on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. before heading to Pole Green Park for an invitational on Saturday, Oct. 16, with the time to be determined.