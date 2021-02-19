Previewing Powhatan Field Hockey for 2020-21 season

To say that turnout was strong would be an understatement.
When 38 girls came out for the varsity and JV teams, it was the most that Powhatan field hockey coach Caryn Rehme said they had ever seen at tryouts.
“They’re really excited just to be out there and competing for their high school,” Rehme said. “Even though it’s a lot of hard work, everybody’s enjoying every day we get to be out there.”
Powhatan graduated several seniors from an incredibly hard-fought 2019 in which the team went 6-8 in the regular season as a member of the highly competitive Dominion District, but played five games that went beyond regulation, winning three of those five. All three victories came during shootouts, the second level of overtime in field hockey, against three perennial powers: Cosby, Midlothian and Maggie Walker Governor’s School.
Powhatan’s final game of 2019 – a 3-1 loss to Monacan in the Region 4B quarterfinals – was another hard-fought game, as well as a showcase of some of the players who are projected to contribute to the team in this condensed 2020-21 season that was delayed from fall to early spring.
“They were really excited – their energy, enthusiasm was really great,” Rehme said of the younger players in that quarterfinal match. “We’re excited to build on that and take it into this year.”
Returners expected to make an impact include Lexie Campbell, Catherine Griffith, Joy Johnson, Savannah Johnson, Jordan Krauss, goalie Peyton Tuttle and lone senior Kaitlin Thompson.
Tuttle, who did well for Powhatan last year and showcased her talent in shootout situations, will be back in goal and could share time with Bella Hoffman.
Sophomore Kate Adams will step up as a forward on the varsity team, and Rehme expects that Casey Grell will do good things for them at the midfield position. Newcomers also include Emily Taylor, Emily Reimondo and Karley Martin.
For this spring, Rehme will coach both the JV and varsity field hockey teams. Varsity head coach Stephanie Tyson is virtual for this school year and will be taking the spring season off, but Rehme said she will be back for the fall season.
Coaching alongside Rehme this spring will be Varna Redlich, who brings field hockey experience to the team, and whom Powhatan coach Jared Rottmund also praised on the girls soccer side.
Weather and the current COVID-19 pandemic have both presented challenges when it’s come to working together in the offseason, but the team has continuously worked to find ways to prepare with one another, like holding workouts via Zoom. Additionally, more than 20 players from Powhatan signed up to play in a Panthers United Field Hockey fall league that opened up this past year when it was found out that the VHSL fall season would be moved to the spring. The league featured competitors from top programs in the region, including Collegiate, Cosby, Midlothian and Trinity Episcopal.
Rehme refereed several of the Panthers league games at the River City Sportsplex this fall.
“I could see the girls, I could see some of the weaknesses that they had, some of the things I felt like we needed to work on as a team,” Rehme said, “and that’s been very, very beneficial coming into this season: knowing exactly what we need to work on to improve the level of play.”
Several girls from Powhatan have also been participating in the winter league.
“They’ve been putting in the work,” Rehme said. “That’s for sure.”
She praised the team’s energy, enthusiasm and speed, as well as the players’ fitness level. She also expects the players to get better at those attributes as the season progresses.
“It’s a great bunch of girls – they really are super,” Rehme said of the players. “The amount of girls that we have had come out this year and be at everything – we ran conditioning three weeks prior to the season starting, had over 30-something girls there…the enthusiasm I see is really fun. I leave practices feeling excited and happy and looking forward to getting the actual season started with games.”
As for what the team is looking to improve upon as the season goes on, Rehme said the players “have the skill, they know how to do it – it’s a matter of getting them to increase the speed at which they do it, and that’s really what we’re focusing on.”
Rehme did note that the team is still young in areas, and that they need to learn to work together. Some of the players are in new positions, so their goals will include adapting to those positions and working with the girls around them.
As of Thursday, the girls had yet to step onto a field, but they’ve been able to use the tennis courts, which Rehme said has been advantageous for them when it comes to working on their speed and executing their drills with speed.
She added that Powhatan Athletic Director Tim Llewellyn and their school leaders “have been very supportive of us,” and that they’ve allowed the team to rent a field at River City this coming Wednesday so that the players can get in a practice on a full field before their first game, which will be Monday, March 1 versus Midlothian at 7 p.m.
Rehme noted that if the players are able to compete in all of their games on the schedule and stay healthy, this year would be considered a successful one.
“We’re thankful for every game we do get to play.”
While Powhatan High School is currently in the hybrid model, the players across the JV and varsity levels are at practice at every day, and Rehme praised the parents for making it happen.
“I have a ton of eighth graders, so the parents have to work hard to get the girls there. We couldn’t do it without them,” Rehme said. “It takes a village.”