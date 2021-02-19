Previewing Powhatan Field Hockey for 2020-21 season

Rehme did note that the team is still young in areas, and that they need to learn to work together. Some of the players are in new positions, so their goals will include adapting to those positions and working with the girls around them.

As of Thursday, the girls had yet to step onto a field, but they’ve been able to use the tennis courts, which Rehme said has been advantageous for them when it comes to working on their speed and executing their drills with speed.

She added that Powhatan Athletic Director Tim Llewellyn and their school leaders “have been very supportive of us,” and that they’ve allowed the team to rent a field at River City this coming Wednesday so that the players can get in a practice on a full field before their first game, which will be Monday, March 1 versus Midlothian at 7 p.m.

Rehme noted that if the players are able to compete in all of their games on the schedule and stay healthy, this year would be considered a successful one.

“We’re thankful for every game we do get to play.”

While Powhatan High School is currently in the hybrid model, the players across the JV and varsity levels are at practice at every day, and Rehme praised the parents for making it happen.