Previewing Powhatan field hockey for the 2021 fall season

Tremendous senior leadership, a wealth of returning experience across the board and talented young newcomers should be among Powhatan field hockey’s strengths this fall as the battle-tested unit prepares for Year 3 in the Dominion District and looks to build upon a successful spring.
“I think this season will be successful in a few different ways. It is possible that we can make a run in the district and into regionals. I know that is a goal for our seniors and I am confident that is completely possible,” said Powhatan head field hockey coach Stephanie Tyson. “But I also really hope that it is a positive season for all of the seniors. They have been the core of our program and worked extremely hard over the past four years. They are also all amazing kids, and I am grateful to have been their coach!”
Nine seniors will help lead the way on Powhatan’s incredibly depth-heavy team this fall. Peyton Tuttle, Catherine Griffith and Jordan Krauss have all been with the varsity unit since they were freshmen, and the other seniors, who have contributed to the program for four years, have also been an integral part of its growth, Tyson noted.
Sophomore Casey Grell will return to center midfield for the Indians after a standout freshman season, and the team is very excited about her growth in that position.
“She is a very smart player that can distribute the ball to the forwards and is also a scoring threat,” Tyson said of Grell. “Her change of speed with the ball is amazing and we are excited to have her in that position to run the offense.”
The varsity team is also bringing up one sophomore and four freshmen who could make an immediate impact and are already competing for playing time. Erica Krauss and Caroline Camp led the JV team this spring as eighth graders, and the team is really looking forward to seeing them both compete at the varsity level this fall.
“They are extremely athletic, competitive and have the tools to lead this team in the future,” Tyson said. “We are very excited to watch their growth.”
Senior leadership from captain Jordan Krauss and defender Catherine Griffith looks to be an immediate boon for Powhatan going into the regular slate. Tyson said that they have both worked hard in the offseason.
“I believe they will have an amazing season. Catherine is the core of our defense and the progress she has made since joining as a freshman has been exciting to watch,” Tyson said. “Jordan is what makes our offense ‘go’ at right forward. She is excellent at distributing the ball and is a major scoring threat. She has excellent leadership skills along with her athletic ability. They both lead by example on the field every single day as well.”
Powhatan returns having only lost one starter in current college player Kaitlin Thompson (Roanoke). Although Tyson said that it was a big loss, the team is looking for others to step up at right mid, including varsity newcomers Chloe Holt and Chloe James. Tyson added that Emilee Taylor was successful at learning the left mid position last year, but is versatile and may be able to move over to the right if needed. Karley Martin will also see time at both midfield positions.
This year’s forwards include returners Lexi Campbell (10 goals last season), Krauss (6 goals) and Kate Adams (5 goals). Tyson expects that they will all make a big impact on offense in leading the team. They are also looking for senior Joy Johnson, Emily Reimondo and Carsen Hogston to make an impact at the forward position.
Griffith, Savannah Johnson and Izzy Carson are the core of Powhatan’s defense going into the regular season. All three are returning starters from this spring, so the coaches expect that they should pick up right where they left off. Sophomore Mariah Keuther should also see playing time on defense.
When it comes to the goal, Powhatan will have two senior goalies to turn to this season.
“Peyton Tuttle has been on the team and our starting goalie since she was a freshman. I am excited to watch her play this year as a senior and help lead the defense,” Tyson said. “Bella Hoffman has also seen a good amount of playing time and is a senior.”
Tyson added: “We have a great starting lineup, but we can also change up the rotation and put other players in without skipping a beat this year. This has not always been the case and it is a great problem to have.”
The team’s goal is to continue to work hard throughout the season and to continue to get better each day.
“I think the seniors have set the goal for themselves to be competitive in each game,” Tyson said, “and they also believe we can make a run in the Dominion District, which will lead us to regionals once again this season.”
Powhatan opens the regular stretch at Monacan High School on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. and Midlothian on Monday, Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. at River City Sportsplex.
“Both of these games will tell us where we stand and what we need to work on,” Tyson said. “It will also give us a chance to play with our lineup.”
Powhatan has added Douglas Freeman this year as a non-conference game and will also get to play non-conference team Maggie Walker again. In 2019, Powhatan won a 2-1 thriller over the Green Dragons, coached by Tyson’s former teammate at VCU, Paige Hawkins, in penalty strokes.
“MW always seems to be a fun and competitive game,” Tyson said.
Although full normalcy has not yet returned, Tyson said that it is “extremely exciting and important” to have a full fall schedule once again.
“Although we are not operating the same as in the past, we are pretty close. I am hopeful that it continues in this direction for all of our student athletes. High school sports are important for so many reasons,” Tyson said. “Since I was not coaching full time last year I am even more excited to be back. This summer and the first few weeks of the season have also just been so much fun.”
They were able to see their team play in the Clover Hill Jamboree, and to the coaches, that was a successful day.
“Caryn Rehme and I have worked very hard to build a family-type atmosphere for this program,” Tyson said, adding: “We were able to do a community service day with varsity last week at (the Richmond Animal League) and are hoping to be able to continue with our traditions that make the season even more fun!”
From community service to team dinners to a pumpkin carving party/pasta dinner at their coach’s house, Tyson hopes that they are able to do all of the activities throughout the season that they have done together in the past.