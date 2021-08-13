Previewing Powhatan Football 2021

“It’s nice that we’re looking at having probably three senior starters – perhaps four –but again, only one of those guys started last year,” Henderson said of the offensive line. “It is going to take a little bit of time for those guys to gel, no doubt. How quickly it comes around is going to be a big part of how fast of a start we can get honestly. We can’t wait five games and fall into a hole before the offensive line gels.”

But when opening night arrives, the team’s varsity experience across the skills positions and in spots on the line, the players’ commitment to the game and the chemistry between the teammates should be among Powhatan’s strengths.

“A lot of these guys have played together since Little League, which is just one of the neatest things about this team…this community,” Henderson said. “These guys have known each other and grew up playing football together since they were little, which just makes this bond so strong – and it’s why it’s awesome being here.”

This still won’t be a normal, pre-COVID year as was the previous hope. As COVID cases are back on the rise, social distancing is still being practiced, meetings are held on the field, the team is wearing masks when the group is inside, and everyone’s trying to spend as little time as possible in the locker room.