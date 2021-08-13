Previewing Powhatan golf 2021

Featuring a talented mix of new arrivals and returning leaders, Powhatan golf is looking to put together a standout season this fall.

“This team probably has the most potential that I’ve ever had since taking over as head coach,” said Powhatan head golf coach Chris Leech. “Every person in the starting lineup has the ability to go low and post a score.”

Experience will be a strength for Powhatan. The team returns seniors Brandon Washburn and Adam Camp and sophomores Noah Lane and Luke McDaniels and welcomes junior transfer Jack Debord to the team.

Senior and versatile multisport athlete Hans Rehme is also making his golf debut. Leech said he “brings another level of leadership and knowledge that we haven’t had before.”

“This team is good at pushing each other in practice and on the course,” Leech added.

Powhatan golf also features two more newcomers in Carter Estep and Conner Hedgepeth.

Like in years past, Powhatan’s goal is to always eliminate the big number.