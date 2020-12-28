Previewing Powhatan swimming for the 2020-21 season

At least 40 public high schools in the State of Virginia won’t play winter sports, but Powhatan remains committed to providing its student-athletes with the opportunity to compete this season.

And with that opportunity, this year’s swimmers still have that extra chance to get out of the house, interact with their teammates (while staying six feet apart) and just be part of a team.

After not being able to field a relay with only three boys some seasons, Powhatan is very excited to have eight boys on this year’s roster, and the numbers overall look strong with 19 girls in the program as well.

The Indians return top-10 regional finishers and year-round swimmers Cole Malkerson, who this past winter placed eighth in both the 100-yard freestyle (53.15) and in the 100 backstroke (1:00.50), and Mia Wilson, who took 10th in the 100 freestyle (58.44) and 11th in the 50 free (26.76). Coach Shannon Malkerson said they have an excellent chance at qualifying for states.

Powhatan brings back several more strong veteran swimmers in Margaret Compton, Summer Kantanen, Sidney White, Abby Johnson, Reece Smith, Sophia Edwards, Payton George, R.E. Holland and Wyatt Malkerson.

Freshmen to watch include Nathan Orban, Caleb Shust, Breanna Gillespie and Leeanne Wrenn.