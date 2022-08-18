Previewing the Powhatan 2022-23 football season

Football season is back for the Powhatan Indians, who bring forward a team heavy on senior leadership, but filled with inexperience and unproven talent. The Indians roster holds 18 seniors and three returning starters from last year’s team that went 7-4 and proved to be one of the toughest matchups in a stacked Dominion District.

With their first game against Mechanicsville fast approaching, it’s time to take a look at what to expect from each position group the Indians have as they enter this season with depth, speed and one of the best quarterbacks in the district.

Quarterback

Leading the charge for the Indians is senior Dylan Trevillian, who enters the season as the Day 1 starter for the second consecutive season. The All-Metro dual threat threw for 1,703 yards and 23 touchdowns last season, displaying good size and a live arm that should help the Indians’ more inexperienced skill players adapt to their larger roles smoothly.

Running Back

Replacing the impact of three-time offensive MVP and All-State running back Mitchell Johnson is one of the questions for the Indians to answer this season, with Henderson saying an open competition of five Indians has been one of the most interesting storylines coming into the season.

One standout that should no doubt make an impact is senior Landon Hutchinson, who also plays in the secondary, but another name to keep an eye out for is sophomore Edgar Alejo, who has emerged as a favorite to receive a significant share of the snaps after a solid offseason.

Receivers

As with replacing Johnson, the young and inexperienced receiving core has big shoes to fill with the departure of stars like Ethan Dowdy, Jason Worthington and Fisher Hamersley. This group has just one player, senior Jack Connelly, entering the season with a career reception at the high school level, but there are plenty of intriguing options for Henderson and his staff to give a shot at significant targets.

Sophomore Jackson Morris is considered one of the team’s fastest players, sophomore Matt Henderson has the best size to be a potential red zone threat and 6-foot-1 freshman Ben Whitver has stood out as a fast-rising threat for playing time.

Offensive Linemen

While extremely inexperienced, the offensive line has a chance to be something special for the Indians this year. On the left side, senior tackle Wyatt Groseclose fought back from a season-ending injury his sophomore year to get a chance at time on the field last year and ultimately seize the starting role in his final high school year. Left guard Josh Wade, a junior, returns as a starter after starting every game last season and being the only sophomore on varsity. Senior center Ricky Huber earned a chance as starter after patiently waiting in the wings, and the right side is an extremely inexperienced, albeit very talented, area with sophomore Johnny Evans and freshman Jesse Lowe showing rapid progress early in their Powhatan careers.

Defensive Linemen

With the defense switching to a 3-3-5 formation, the hope is for the team’s speed and blitz-heavy philosophy to be disruptive enough to force quarterbacks into mistakes on their dropbacks. That also means a lot of pressure on the defensive line to perform, with the group being praised by Henderson as one of the best overall units on the team.

Junior defensive Teddy Anderson has a chance to be a truly special player, while sophomore Jacob Leach has a chance to step up on the other edge. Nose guard Jaden Watkins has also been someone that’s put in tons of work during the summer to step into a larger role in the middle of the line.

Linebackers

Senior Oscar Whitely leads a solid LB core this season, with the returning starter bulking up and adding 13 pounds before the season in order to occupy the STAR position as a safety/linebacker hybrid.

Sophomore middle linebacker Jameson Britt has proven to be a leader in the middle, while junior Nathaniel Yarhouse and senior Landon Gibbs enter the season as starter-quality talents.

Defensive Backs

This year’s crop of cornerbacks and safeties is heavy on seniors and depth, but light on in-game experience, though Hutchinson should be a highlight-reel cover corner that’ll take some of the team’s tougher wide receiver assignments.

Strong safety Omaree Morris will likely see time on the field in his first year playing, while free safety Travis Nichols is holding off some competition for a chance to be a Day 1 starter.

Special Teams