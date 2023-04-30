Powhatan County supervisors have decided to delay a decision on whether to pay a local company $86,885.43 to clean up a local resident’s property, after the man was determined to be in violation of the county’s zoning ordinance.

The property, located at 2881 Anderson Hwy, was determined last February by the General District Court of Powhatan to qualify as a dump heap, owning to a significant number of junk vehicles on the property as well as other debris. The 87-year-old resident who owns the property was ordered to bring the property into compliance by June 30 of last year, but has yet to fully complete the task.

As Powhatan county administrator Brett Schardein explained during the board’s April 24 meeting in which they discussed the matter, Schaefer’s Grading, Landscaping, & Excavating LLC has agreed to perform the work, the cost of which will be paid by the county and then billed the resident. If the bill goes unpaid, Schardein said, a lien will be placed on the property.

Schardein said the county currently has $13,900 budgeted for such clean-up projects, and the remaining funds would be taken from the contingency fund.

Offering her thoughts on the matter, District 5 supervisor Karin Carmack said she had not received any complaints about the property and questioned whether it was appropriate to saddle a man in his 80s with such a significant debt.

District 4 supervisor Bill Cox pointed out that Carmack herself had supported taking a resident to court and billing them for property clean-up when a situation he described as similar arose in her district several years ago.

“This is the tough hard piece of having a zoning ordinance like you wanted Mrs. Carmack. It really is. It says that at some point, then you pull the trigger.”

Carmack said she concurred with Cox, and admitted her point might be “a sentimental one.” She then asked Schardein if the county had any other options.

Schardein said there were other avenues that could be explored, and that there had been some progress on the property. If the county was to go forward, he added, there would be ample warning given to the property owner before clean-up work began.