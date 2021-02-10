Proposed mixed used development in Powhatan Village area to be reviewed

“I think more people are staying at home that now telecommute. We like to think we are breaking the trend of ‘going to town.’ Hopefully it will be now we are ‘going to the Village.’

Hopefully we will be able to fill the need of a lot of things people would go to town for,” Potter said.

The plans for the Depot at Fighting Creek features three one-story retail buildings near the frontage road along Old Buckingham Road. It also has 10 triplexes, which each two-story unit having its own entrance.

As the plans stand now, the project would include two parking lots divided by an internal road. In the western parking lot would likely be a hardware store, outdoor space for the store’s seasonal displays, and a retention pond.

The other parking lot would have two retail spaces along the frontage road and the residential units behind that. Currently, Potter is expecting one of the retail spaces to have a boutique market, but the other does not yet have a concrete expected use.

The presentation included a general layout of the property and preliminary exterior renderings of the retail spaces and residential units but no specifics about the layouts. Potter explained that the residential units would be roughly 1,200 square feet and have two to three bedrooms.