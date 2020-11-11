Pumpkin activities add to fall enjoyment

Who knew pumpkins could be so enjoyable?
I should preface this column by saying that, while growing up, my family never participated in Halloween activities and didn’t really decorate for fall. The only pumpkins I cared about were the ones that went into the yummy pies on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Even now, I am highly anticipating the pie.
But pumpkins have been featuring a great deal in my observance of life this fall in Powhatan, and it has nothing to do with the perpetual debate of when is too early for pumpkin spice flavoring to start taking over.
Back on Oct. 19, Johnny Green, a member of the Knights of Columbus in Powhatan, reached out to let me know that the fraternal organization would be replenishing its Pumpkin Patch on Anderson Highway the next afternoon.
I had already been there in late September when the first load was delivered and was so pleased to see all of the volunteers working together at that time to ready the annual Pumpkin Patch to open for business. It is a huge fundraiser for the Knights, who use the money from sales and donations to fund local charitable causes in Powhatan.
When Mr. Green called me again several weeks later to let me know sales had been the best they had ever seen – so good that they actually needed to add more to the selection – I was quite happy for them. Firstly, I enjoy passing by and seeing families with the little red wagons walking around the lawn selecting just the right ones. There are so many curious pumpkins of all shapes, sizes, and colors to choose from that it is a delight to peruse them. And when you think that all the money you are spending there goes to help others in our community, I really can’t see a downside.
So, of course, I went to take a few more photos to help spread the word on Oct. 20, when the second batch arrived. While there, I spotted something that instantly captured my attention. Now I have seen some strange pumpkins, but this was my first time seeing what I would learn is called a Turban squash. This acorn-shaped gourd had a bright orange top and a smaller white bottom. I am not much of a decorator, even seasonally, but, for some reason, I found it fascinating. So I bought one as soon as our conversation was over. (It now sits on a table in my room, unaccompanied by any other decorations, and inexplicably makes me smile when I look at it.)
As I was leaving, I ran into a great local family with an adult son with special needs who were there on an outing to purchase a few more pumpkins for their house. They already had several, but picking out pumpkins gave their son so much joy that they were happy to come over and buy him a few more and support a worthy local organization. His excitement at seeing the volunteers unload the new pumpkins was contagious.
There was a similar feeling of excitement in the air last week when I attended the 10th annual Pumpkins for Kids decorating contest held at the Independence Golf Club in Powhatan. This great program sees businesses in the region, including some from Powhatan, agreeing to decorate (not carve) a pumpkin and submit it for judging on Oct. 28. While this was started solely as a pumpkin decorating contest, it has morphed into a fundraiser for the hospital, raising several thousand dollars each year.
After the judging, the top 10 or more pumpkins are selected to go on display at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU to bring the children and their families a reason to smile during what is probably an incredibly difficult time. The last few years I have covered this contest, I have always been surprised by the creativity and ingenuity of the people who decorate the pumpkins. There are amazingly detailed entries, such as this year’s winner, a Star Wars display with a Death Star pumpkin, or the second place winner, a Jurassic Park display with dinosaurs bursting out of the pumpkins.
Powhatan-based Colony Construction entered a cool truck with small pumpkins for wheels and a large pumpkin as its cargo, while MoneyGuidePro (developed by PIEtech) had a fun Goosebumps-themed pumpkin set. My personal favorite was a set of five pumpkins decorated to look like the Very Hungry Caterpillar. I thought it was adorable.
Organizer and Powhatan native Rachel Massengill talked about her brief uncertainty in holding the event and the resolve to power through because of the positivity it brings not only to the children in the hospital but the people who spend so many hours creating their fantastical entries.
And she has a point. We have had some pretty tough times in 2020 so far, and we don’t know what really lies ahead. So if we want to take a little time to enjoy the feelings of whimsy and camaraderie that something as simple as choosing or decorating a pumpkin can bring, I say we embrace it.
