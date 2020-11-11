Pumpkin activities add to fall enjoyment

Who knew pumpkins could be so enjoyable?

I should preface this column by saying that, while growing up, my family never participated in Halloween activities and didn’t really decorate for fall. The only pumpkins I cared about were the ones that went into the yummy pies on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Even now, I am highly anticipating the pie.

But pumpkins have been featuring a great deal in my observance of life this fall in Powhatan, and it has nothing to do with the perpetual debate of when is too early for pumpkin spice flavoring to start taking over.

Back on Oct. 19, Johnny Green, a member of the Knights of Columbus in Powhatan, reached out to let me know that the fraternal organization would be replenishing its Pumpkin Patch on Anderson Highway the next afternoon.

I had already been there in late September when the first load was delivered and was so pleased to see all of the volunteers working together at that time to ready the annual Pumpkin Patch to open for business. It is a huge fundraiser for the Knights, who use the money from sales and donations to fund local charitable causes in Powhatan.