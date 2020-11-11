Pumpkin contest brings joy to kids

POWHATAN – The Death Star Pumpkin narrowly beat out the pumpkin-ravaging dinosaurs for the title.
The competition was stiff for the 10th annual Pumpkins for Kids Project, which saw businesses from around the region participating in a lighthearted decorating contest on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at Independence Golf Club in Powhatan.
Held as a benefit for the Children’s Hospital Foundation, the event continues to be a way to bring the business community together for a good cause and spread a little joy along the way, said organizer Rachel Massengill of Powhatan.
Since part of the tradition is for the winning pumpkins to be put on display at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Massengill seriously wondered whether the contest would be allowed to go ahead as planned this year. However, it was decided that if the pumpkins were placed outside the hospital, they could still be brought there.
“I was so excited that they said let’s roll with it because the kids love it and all of the staff there love it,” she said.
And what’s not to love, she pointed out. The people who participate put so much creativity and innovation into their designs each year. Some of this year’s more than 89 pumpkins included displays representing The Very Hungry Caterpillar, ice cream cones, UFOs, Minions, spiders, Disney characters, Charlie Brown, Pokémon characters, birds, unicorns, and much more.
This year’s winners were: first place, Virginia Housing (Star Wars); second place, Kenmore Envelope (Jurassic Park); third place, DPR Construction (spiders attack building); fourth place, Paycor USI Insurance Services (ice cream cone), and fifth place, First Choice Quality services (Macho Man).
“Everybody has really done an amazing job,” Massengill said.
Of course, some adjustments had to be made this year. The contest moved outside of the club house and people there to drop off or stay and watch the judging were asked to social distance. The other hospitals and senior living facilities that usually display some of the pumpkins had to go through special approval processes because of new guidelines.
Leading up to the event, Massengill said she had about 15 to 20 companies who usually participate drop out. Some had too many restrictions in place because of COVID-19 to make it feasible, and some had many of their employees teleworking.
However, new volunteer Aimee West of Powhatan helped Massengill reach out to a bunch of new companies who made up the difference and provided some great entries, she said.
Blake Rogers, who works for Colony Construction Inc. in Powhatan, designed and built an entry for his company, which entered for the first time after West reached out. He happily spent about 50 hours building a wooden truck with small pumpkins for wheels hauling a larger pumpkin in the back.
“It is very exciting to get the community involved, whether you are a construction company or an individual, to raise awareness that children are there and they do have needs,” Rogers said, adding whether he won or not, he was glad to help the children.
Another first-timer, George Brauburger of Powhatan, spent about three days working on a pumpkin unicorn with his wife and daughter to submit for Work Versatile Merchant Solutions, a financial consulting business.
“I thought it was super cool. Anything you can do to bring children some Halloween joy is obviously a positive thing. And to see all of these businesses come out, this is incredible,” he said.
While Pumpkins for Kids was always intended to be a fun decorating contest that brought smiles to children’s faces, Massengill appreciates that it also developed into a fundraiser for the foundation along the way. This year the event raised more than $4,000 for the Children’s Hospital Foundation.
