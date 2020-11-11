Pumpkin contest brings joy to kids

POWHATAN – The Death Star Pumpkin narrowly beat out the pumpkin-ravaging dinosaurs for the title.

The competition was stiff for the 10th annual Pumpkins for Kids Project, which saw businesses from around the region participating in a lighthearted decorating contest on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at Independence Golf Club in Powhatan.

Held as a benefit for the Children’s Hospital Foundation, the event continues to be a way to bring the business community together for a good cause and spread a little joy along the way, said organizer Rachel Massengill of Powhatan.

Since part of the tradition is for the winning pumpkins to be put on display at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Massengill seriously wondered whether the contest would be allowed to go ahead as planned this year. However, it was decided that if the pumpkins were placed outside the hospital, they could still be brought there.

“I was so excited that they said let’s roll with it because the kids love it and all of the staff there love it,” she said.