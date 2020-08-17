PYAA Debs achieve team goal of winning a World Series game

The odds were stacked against them.
From having just a couple weeks to get ready to go to the Dixie Softball World Series after they had gotten the final answer that they would be going, to battling three tough teams from different states across the Southeast region, head coach Chris Bryant and his Powhatan Youth Athletics Association Debs softball team faced adversity at every step.
Bryant and his team refused to quit.
That led to a tournament to remember.
The Debs played three competitive games and fended off Alabama 5-4 in its second contest in Oxford, Alabama in early August to come away with a hard-earned victory.
“That alone was like winning the Series for us,” Bryant said. “I can’t tell you how special this is. It’s unbelievable what happened after we got a group of girls to go down there and play.”
“It definitely wasn’t the easiest with having short practice time, but it’s not always the time you have to practice – it’s about coming together as one and playing the game we all know how and love to play,” said Debs player Kiara Berry, adding of their game victory: "I think it really brought us all closer together as a team! Seeing Chris cry and seeing how much it meant to him was probably the best part for me, because I see him as a second dad, and seeing him happy like that impacted us all big time!”
Olivia Bryant, who pitched eight innings for the Debs in the tournament, had gone down to the World Series once before with some of the girls on the team.
“We didn’t win a single game, we were in Coach Pitch, it was a long time ago,” she said. “So getting to go again with them meant a lot.”
They all went down there to win one game, she said.
“We knew that it was a long shot if we won the tournament – we just wanted to win the one,” Olivia said, “and then when we did."
The next game, she said, they just kept saying: "All pressure’s off, this is for fun now, so let’s just go out there and do what we know how to do.”
Every game the Debs played was a nail biter.
“No one down there can say Virginia didn’t bring a team down there to play ball,” Chris said.
In its first game, Powhatan fell behind Florida 7-0 in the first inning, but came right back to tie it up at 7-7 in the very next frame. Powhatan led 9-8 going into the bottom of the seventh, but Florida, the eventual tournament runner-up, rallied in the last half-inning to win 10-9.
“I think with the team, when it was so close like that, we got more fired up and we were not as much in our heads if we messed up or anything, because we just had to pick each other up, because we had to keep going. We did not have a good enough of a lead to get down on each other or ourselves,” Olivia said. “We just had to keep going, and we did.”
In the third game, Powhatan went back-and-forth with North Carolina in a 5-hour, 13-minute marathon of a contest packed with extra innings and two lightning delays of nearly 30 minutes each.
“It was the longest game I’ve ever played,” Chris said.
Both teams went into the final frame tied 9-9, but after the officials called obstruction on what would’ve been an out at third base, North Carolina scored six of their seven runs in the inning, pulling away to win 16-9. But the final score didn’t reflect the overall 10-inning game that the two teams played.
“I don’t think any of us were disappointed about how we played or the losses we had, because the team had to well-earn them to beat us,” Olivia said. “We did not just give up.”
“Our last game would probably have to be my favorite part of the whole trip; seeing the team come together and try to fight for that win was something I’ve never experienced in my entire softball career,” Berry said. “The team did have a little bit of drama at first but, in that game it didn’t matter – we all came together as one and tried to pull that W out.
“Yes, it may not have happened, but I can definitely say we were all proud of how we played and I was definitely proud of the girls not giving up and fighting – and not just for ourselves, but for our coaches and families that took the trip with us!”
Nikki Hurt pitched 13 innings for Powhatan and did an outstanding job of throwing according to her coach. Megan LaTulip hit an inside-the-park home run and brought the team to life with her play in the first game.
Chris said Berry took over as the leader of her team on the field and pep-talked her teammates to bring them together and get them focused.
And Haley Fox delivered the best play at third base that Chris believes he’s ever seen. She took hard shots out of the dirt and made outs out of them, and she always had her head in the game, he said.
Chris also praised his assistant coach Wayne Baker, who helped him strategize on which way to go and who to play where.
“Without him, I would’ve been lost, too,” he said, “and definitely thanks to all these parents who have spent their money and their time and efforts coming down – all the way down – to Alabama, and I did not hear one cross word or one regret of having to do all this work and everything to get down there.”
He also pointed to the support and donations they received from businesses, saying it wouldn’t have been possible for them to play in the World Series without their help.
The trip down to Alabama was about 10 hours, and to LaTulip, that’s always an experience getting to see different states and all the different things those states have that Virginia doesn’t.
“Being in a complex with around five different states was really interesting because you find out so much just from talking to someone who lives somewhere different,” LaTulip said. “Between watching other games, going out to eat and trying new foods, and simply playing the game, the whole experience for my team was one of a kind.”
For Olivia, it was awesome getting to travel with her dad, coach Chris Bryant. And the whole team, she said, hung out together all the time.
“We were all at different hotels,” she said, “but we always made it work.”
The facility at which they played – Choccolocco Park – was “a beautiful place,” Chris said, and the fields, with their shorter grass, were faster, but he added that “it wasn’t something we didn’t hone in on and learn quickly that we needed to be on our toes.”
And it was hot in Alabama, but practicing in the sweltering Virginia heat really helped the Debs in the tournament.
“We got down there, it was hot, but it wasn’t as hot as the week before when we practiced everyday well into the evening . . . that heat was something that we prepared for before we went down there,” Chris said. “The heat wasn’t a factor as bad as we thought it was going to be.”
The World Series was an amazing opportunity, LaTulip said, and being able to play to represent Powhatan, Virginia meant a lot to her.
“COVID was only a small setback because of social distancing at the field and having to be mindful of the people we were coming in contact with, but it didn’t alter the game,” LaTulip said. “We played ball and got to play other states, which is more than we could have asked for during the pandemic.”
Berry was nervous to go at first with everything going on.
“But I can say it was the best experience I’ve had, and the best thing throughout the whole COVID situation,” she said. “I wouldn’t trade that experience for anything!”
None of it, LaTulip said, would have been possible without their coach, Chris Bryant.
“He made everything possible for us,” she said, “and gave us the opportunity to go into Alabama and play like we know how to.”
Editor's Note: This article is a corrected update to the Aug. 12, 2020 print edition of the Powhatan Today. Initially it was incorrectly reported that the Debs became PYAA’s first softball team to win a game in the Dixie Softball World Series. Multiple PYAA teams won World Series games in the 1990s, and in the 2012 Dixie Youth World Series held in Powhatan County, Powhatan’s Debs and Belles teams each won a game in their respective divisions. The Debs beat Florida 4-2 and the Belles beat Alabama 3-1.
