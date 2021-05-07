Reach out for help when in need of support

POWHATAN – Back in March, I had a bad day.

My head hurt, I couldn’t concentrate, and nothing seemed right. Now, I don’t usually put all of my business out on Facebook, but, on this particular day, I felt so alone as I sat at my desk trying to get some work done. So, I posted a simple message asking friends for prayers and some words of encouragement.

I cried (in a good way this time) as I read through the remarks and well wishes left by family and friends. They helped – every single one of them. Even after I had moved past that bad day, friends continued to send me love and encouragement.

In retrospect, and knowing what some of my loved ones are facing right now, it seems like such a trivial problem. But when your emotions are high, even small things can seem huge and overwhelming.

I thought about that moment today (April 28) after a few things happened in the normal course of the day. And it was not because having a bad day was such a momentous problem, but because having that love and support, even it was only through some comments online and a few concerned phone calls, had a huge impact on helping me realize that there were people there for me as I went through that bad day.