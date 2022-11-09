Red zone woes hurt Powhatan in loss to Cosby

Entering their season finale matchup with the Cosby Titans having lost their last two games, the Powhatan Indians tried to get back on the right track as they approached the postseason.

Despite plenty of highlight moments through the air in the passing game and some timely defensive stops, the Indians (6-4) struggled to finish red zone drives with touchdowns while the defense couldn’t get off the field in the final minutes of the fourth quarter as the Titans (5-5) ended their season with a 22-16 home victory on Nov. 4.

“We’ve got to figure out a way to score touchdowns, and we’ve got to find a way to get off the field on third down defensively, and until we do that then we’re not a very good football team,” Powhatan head coach Mike Henderson said.

After the Titans opened up the scoring with a touchdown drive that chewed over eight minutes of clock, the Indians offense managed to move the ball effectively into Titans territory thanks to the arm of quarterback Dylan Trevillian and pass-catching contributions from Matthew Henderson, Ben Whitver and Oscar Whitely, but three red zone drives ended in field goals by Connor Bates, and the Indians held onto just a 9-7 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Henderson says the team’s struggles finding the end zone on a short field can be attributed to a lack of success in the ground game, something the team has been trying to figure out and improve on during the losing streak.

“We have to run the ball better,” Henderson said. “The field shrinks down there so they can press our receivers a bit more. They don’t have to worry about the vertical part of the game, therefore we have a harder time throwing the ball. Because we can’t run the ball well, that’s where it starts.”

With just under eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter, the Titans took the lead with a drive that featured two fourth-down conversions and an eventual red zone score of their own on a fade in the corner of the end zone that gave them a 15-9 advantage after a 2-point conversion.

A strong Omaree Morris kickoff return to the Powhatan 43 gave them ideal starting field position after that, but a Trevillian interception across the middle killed the momentum, while the Titans were able to kill just under six minutes on the clock and add another touchdown to put the game away despite a late-game touchdown near the goal line from Whitely brought the score closer at the end.