Reimondo’s hat trick helps Indians start win streak

After a dramatic, season-defining victory over Atlee, the Powhatan field hockey team continues to roll.

The Indians (9-3) had a quick turnaround after that dramatic overtime victory and put together a three-game win streak, knocking out James River on Oct. 3 and later the Monacan Chiefs on Oct. 5.

The 4-2 win over Monacan (3-5) was Powhatan’s second against the Dominion opponent this season after they came away victorious in a 4-0 shutout on Sept. 15.

What’s stood out about the high-flying, balanced Indians team is the chemistry they demonstrate, something head coach Stephanie Tyson says has made them a special group to coach.

“They genuinely enjoy each other’s company on a daily basis and want the best for one another in practice and on the field during games,” Tyson said. “Some teams just click and I think that is just one part of our success.”

The star of the show against the Chiefs was a hat trick performance from junior Emily Reimondo, who had only scored three goals in a game at the junior varsity level before her star-making turn on Monacan’s field.

“My coaches always tell me to stay back and then move forward, and I’ve followed that,” she said.

It was Reimondo’s first game back after a three-game absence from a broken finger, though Reimondo was right back to the form she displayed prior to the injury, adding high-level speed on the left side of the attack to help the offense flourish.

“I am so proud of Emily Reimondo and the way she has stepped up this season,” Tyson said. “She had an amazing game last night and this is just a continuation of how she has been playing since we started.”

The offense as a whole was stellar against the Chiefs, controlling possession and moving the ball better than they have all season, though Tyson credits the Chiefs with having a good attack of their own to add two goals and make things interesting. The way the Indians responded to those goals was what really stood out to the Powhatan coach.

“Sometimes we have the tendency to freak out a little when we face adversity and have talked recently about settling down and playing our game,” Tyson said. “There are going to be obstacles to overcome, and we need to be mentally strong enough to handle it, especially moving forward into regionals.”

Reimondo opened the scoring early in the first quarter on a one-timer shot on the back post that was set up by Casey Grell, who also assisted Reimondo’s third goal and played a rock-solid game working with the offense and holding off Monacan attacks on the other side of the field.

Reimondo credits the team’s work on its passing as something that’s helped her and the Indians as a whole excel.

“Our passing has been really good, we’re getting those give-and-goes and we’re also creating open shots. It’s just been really good,” Reimondo said.

The Indians controlled possession for most of the first quarter, but the Chiefs were able to make things interesting by tying the game up three minutes into the second quarter on a deflected shot by Reagan Grant that was set up by a short corner.

Six minutes later, Reimondo was back on the score sheet, this time picking up a rebound from the same spot on the left corner of the net after Caroline Camp’s shot was laid out in front of the goal for Reimondo to drive home for a 2-1 lead.

The Chiefs had some chances early in the third quarter to tie the lead up a second time, but a great save from goalie Mackenzie Halfon and a nice stop from Grell kept the Indians in front.

After quality chances from Erica Krauss and Lexi Campbell were denied, Reimondo added her third score with under three minutes to play, as she got her stick on the ball in a crowded circle to make it 3-1.

Entering the fourth quarter with control of possession, Grell added one more off a penalty with nine minutes left, putting the Indians firmly in the driver’s seat despite a late goal by the Chiefs with 1:37 to play making it a 4-2 result.