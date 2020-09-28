Relay for Life finishes season with luminaria ceremony

“It has just been a tough year for everyone, so people have done what they have been able to do. Sometimes you have instances where people want to give, and honestly they just tell us they can’t this year. They will support us in the future, but they can’t this year, and we totally understand,” she said.

Still, not having the big walks has been difficult, because Relay means so much to so many different people, Epps said. She is a member of Team Ebony, which was formed in 2014 in Powhatan in honor of her niece Ebony Johnson, who died in 2016 at age 35. There was already a corresponding team in Gwinnett County, Georgia, where Johnson lived. She visited family and fell in love with Powhatan and asked relatives here to start their own team to join the cause.

When someone you love is diagnosed with cancer, sometimes it is difficult to know what to say or do, Epps said. But when you can come out and walk a track or light a luminaria in someone’s honor, it is another way to demonstrate you care.

Jennifer Campbell, a Powhatan High School teacher, heard about the event in a school announcement and decided to attend with her husband and children. The four of them bought yogurt from Sweet Frog, knowing a portion of the proceeds would go to Relay. Instead of sitting down to eat it, they walked around the luminaria event and looked at the bags together.