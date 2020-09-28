Relay for Life finishes season with luminaria ceremony

CHESTERFIELD – The luminaria ceremony that honors those who have gone through the fight against cancer is often one of the most emotional parts of the Powhatan Relay for Life ceremony.
That tradition of honoring both survivors and those who lost their battle with cancer was the main focus of the night when the Powhatan and Chesterfield Relay for Life communities combined their efforts on Friday, Sept. 18 at Westchester Commons.
This past weekend, communities across the state celebrated the end of the current Relay for Life season with an event called “Virginia Unites Let’s Shine On – Drive-Through Luminaria Tribute.” Participating communities chose locations where they could put out luminaria bags people have purchased so others can either drive or walk by them and remember, said Amy Swartz, American Cancer Society senior community development manager.
Losing 90 percent of all Relay for Life walks in 2020 was a huge hit to the American Cancer Society’s fundraising efforts, which fund and fuel programs, services, and research, Swartz said. Many of the spring and summer events were originally postponed until the fall, but the nonprofit felt it still wasn’t safe to bring people together for large, all-day events, especially with so many volunteers having compromised immune systems.
Instead, the state fundraising team decided to “light up the state with hope this weekend” with a luminaria event, which honors the traditions of Relay but allowed for social distancing, she said.
“Luminaria is such an important part of our Relay for Life events because the light inside the bags symbolizes the light that lives within each one of us, and it is symbolic of the hope that our communities across the globe bring to the fight against cancer,” Swartz said. “You look out here tonight and just see even when we are apart we are together in our community fight against cancer.”
The combined Powhatan and Chesterfield event at Westchester Commons raised money for the American Cancer Society both through the sale of luminaria bags and three participating restaurants – Rusty Taco, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and Sweet Frog – donating a portion of their sales that night to the nonprofit.
Swartz praised the volunteers who worked so hard both on this year’s event and those that have been held in previous years.
“These bags speak not only to how many lives have been impacted by cancer but to how passionate our volunteers are and how much hope they bring to the fight against cancer,” she said.
Brenda Epps, a Powhatan Relay leadership team member, said it has been such a rough year for Relay. The fundraising team understands it has been rough financially for both individuals and businesses that genuinely care about Relay’s mission but can’t support it as usual this year.
As of Sept. 20, the local chapter has raised $28,284 of its $70,000 goal, but given everything that has happened, volunteers are still grateful to have received that kind of support, Epps said.
“It has just been a tough year for everyone, so people have done what they have been able to do. Sometimes you have instances where people want to give, and honestly they just tell us they can’t this year. They will support us in the future, but they can’t this year, and we totally understand,” she said.
Still, not having the big walks has been difficult, because Relay means so much to so many different people, Epps said. She is a member of Team Ebony, which was formed in 2014 in Powhatan in honor of her niece Ebony Johnson, who died in 2016 at age 35. There was already a corresponding team in Gwinnett County, Georgia, where Johnson lived. She visited family and fell in love with Powhatan and asked relatives here to start their own team to join the cause.
When someone you love is diagnosed with cancer, sometimes it is difficult to know what to say or do, Epps said. But when you can come out and walk a track or light a luminaria in someone’s honor, it is another way to demonstrate you care.
Jennifer Campbell, a Powhatan High School teacher, heard about the event in a school announcement and decided to attend with her husband and children. The four of them bought yogurt from Sweet Frog, knowing a portion of the proceeds would go to Relay. Instead of sitting down to eat it, they walked around the luminaria event and looked at the bags together.
“For me it is big because we know it affects so many people. I think everybody knows at least one person who has passed away or was impacted by cancer. I know it could happen to me or it could happen to anyone. So, to me it is a big thing to support research,” she said.
Her husband, Jason, lost both of his parents to cancer. Campbell added that she and her children usually do Relay for Life with the members of the PHS Leftovers Club and they participate in honor of Flat Rock Elementary teacher Sandy Hopkins.
Kim Chiaramida of Chesterfield volunteers with the Chesterfield Relay event and was getting a little emotional as she walked around and took photos of luminaria bags in honor of and in memory of friends and family. She said becoming involved in Relay was very personal for her, because her family has a type of cancer that is hereditary that they have to monitor. She lost her grandmother to the disease, but because of cancer research and advancements, her father is a survivor.
“There’s too many in memory of. We’ve got to change that,” she said as she looked solemnly at the luminaria bags.
The 2020 Relay for Life fundraising season will run through Sept. 30. Donations can be made at https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=96874.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.