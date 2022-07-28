Relay for Life South of the James surpasses 2022 fundraising goal

POWHATAN – Powhatan and Chesterfield counties came together in the fight against cancer to help the Relay for Life South of the James combined teams not only reach goal but surpass it for the 2022 season.

Relay for Life South of the James, which held its annual event on June 11 at Midlothian High School, had raised $120,568 as of Friday, well over this year’s goal for the two counties of $100,000.

Looking back on what the teams accomplished for this year, event lead Pat Johnson said she was incredibly proud of the participation and the funds raised that will go to the fight against cancer and the support of those battling the disease.

“My thought was how many lives have we saved going forward with this money that can be used for research? How many people have we helped with rides or the Hope Lodge? It just amazed me that so many people reached into their pockets, whether it was a $500 or a $5,000 donation, and gave to a cause that is near and dear to their hearts,” she said.

The event participants actually reached the $100,000 goal on June 23 but kept going in fundraising efforts, she said. Corporate sponsorship accounted for about a quarter of funds raised, and that combined with team fundraising, company matches and day-of-the-event proceeds such as luminaries and on-site fundraising.

The actual Relay for Life event on June 11 had a good showing this year, raising $10,537 on that day alone, said Stephanie Pugh, the event’s American Cancer Society staff partner.

It’s been an outstanding Relay for Life season with teams executing successful team and individual fundraisers that ultimately led to the event hitting goal early this year. Pugh praised the participants’ of the combined Powhatan and Chesterfield event and what they accomplished throughout the year. A big highlight of the season was also the sponsorship committee and other participants more than doubling sponsorship dollars over last year.

“We have seen a lot of great success with Relay for Life events within the American Cancer Society this year. Relay for Life of South of the James was the first Relay in Virginia to exceed goal this year,” she said.

Funds raised through events like Relay for Life are providing critical dollars to move the mission of the American Cancer Society forward, Pugh added. There are currently 13 active research grants between UVA and VCU totaling over $7.4 million.

“The American Cancer Society directly and measurably improves the lives of people with cancer and their families by focusing on the core area of patient support,” she said. “We help people find answers and resources, whether they want to help reduce their cancer risk, understand a cancer diagnosis and treatment options, learn how to manage side effects, or find transportation or a place to stay at our Hope Lodge communities when treatment is far from home.

“We work with health care providers, health systems and public health organizations in the U.S. and globally to reduce barriers for all people across the cancer care continuum, resulting in increased screening and vaccination rates, more effective patient support services, and greater access to treatments and pain relief,” she continued.

Even as they celebrate the accomplishments of the 2022 season, Johnson said she is already looking to the future and how organizers, teams and the public can make help make the 2023 season even better.

Much of the 2023 leadership committee will return, including Johnson, but they are looking for volunteers to fill four key positions: activities and entertainment chair, fundraising and recognition chair, marketing, online and social communications chair, and registration, survivor, and caregiver chair.

Johnson said she hopes to have the 12-member leadership committee in place by September for planning and to have team meetings begin in early 2023. The group will be meeting in person, which is crucial for an event this size spreading over two counties, she added.

“We are really looking for sponsorships for 2023. We are looking for teams for 2023. I need four strong people for the committee,” Johnson said.

Anyone interested in filling one of those positions can contact Pat Johnson at Pat.rflsoj@gmail.com.