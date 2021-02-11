Richmond Raceway president Dennis Bickmeier talks 75th anniversary celebration, 2021 NASCAR Cup season, eSports and Powhatan's Garrett Manes

On Dec. 1, 2020, the day that Richmond Raceway announced the celebration of its 75th anniversary season, Manes won his first eNASCAR Pro Series race - also the first win for Manes’ current eSports team owner, Virginian and former NASCAR driver Elliott Sadler - at the virtual Richmond Raceway.

While the results haven’t necessarily shown it, Manes has been strong to start the year in the Coca-Cola Series. He was in contention for the race win in the non-points Clash event at the virtual Daytona oval on Feb. 1 before an incident knocked him back to eighth place.

A week later, Manes was once again running near the front in the season-opening points race, again at Daytona, before a last-lap crash took him out. Despite the wreck, he was credited with a finish of 13th. He and his competitors will race again on Tuesday, Feb. 23, with the race to be livestreamed on iRacing’s Twitch channel.

“I’ve known Garrett for a long time because he’s a race fan, and he and his dad come out to the races here at Richmond...so I’ve gotten to know him for being at the racetrack here,” Bickmeier said, “and then for our guys being able to work with him through iRacing has been really special.