Richmond Raceway president Dennis Bickmeier talks 75th anniversary celebration, 2021 NASCAR Cup season, eSports and Powhatan's Garrett Manes

Richmond Raceway is celebrating its 75th anniversary throughout the 2021 season, and as part of that celebration, track officials are rolling out its countdown of 75 top moments that have helped shape the history and legacy of the iconic three-quarter-mile short track and longtime fixture in the NASCAR series.
As the countdown of those top moments - put together by a committee of local racing historians - is set to begin this week, officials not only anticipate feedback from fans via the raceway’s Social Media channels, but they also look forward to having the opportunity for fans to share their top Richmond Raceway moments as well.
“I think it’s going to be...a lot of fun back-and-forth between us here at the raceway and our fans about their memories,” said Richmond Raceway president Dennis Bickmeier, “and what this facility means to them, and what about coming to races here that they remember most.”
As raceway officials celebrate the venue’s history, they also look forward to what should be a historic 2021 season in the NASCAR Cup Series. Richmond Raceway will once again feature two Cup Series dates in a 36-race points-paying slate that will include a series-high seven road course races on the schedule and a dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
It’s expected that this year’s rules package at Richmond Raceway will remain consistent with the package that was used for the short tracks in 2020.
In addition to the track’s 75th anniversary season and the revamped schedule, Bickmeier is looking forward to what this season holds for Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin, who is entering his 16th season driving in the NASCAR Cup Series for Joe Gibbs Racing.
“I think Denny’s one of the big storylines of the year,” Bickmeier said.
Hamlin, who is the series’ second winningest driver without a championship to his name behind Junior Johnson, is entering Sunday's Daytona 500 with a chance to win the race for a third consecutive time, a feat that has never been accomplished before.
He’s also taking on his first year as a Cup team co-owner, as he and NBA legend Michael Jordan have formed 23XI Racing with Bubba Wallace coming on board to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry.
On top of it all, Hamlin will be going after his first Cup Series championship, which eluded him in 2010 when Jimmie Johnson overtook him in points at Homestead, as well as in 2014, 2019 and 2020 when he was part of the Championship 4.
As Hamlin stands out among the Virginian drivers to watch in the Cup Series, Powhatan County will be represented in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series - the premiere NASCAR-sanctioned virtual eSports league that utilizes the current Cup car models - by Garrett Manes, who also has ties to Richmond Raceway through being part of the track’s eSports development program.
On Dec. 1, 2020, the day that Richmond Raceway announced the celebration of its 75th anniversary season, Manes won his first eNASCAR Pro Series race - also the first win for Manes’ current eSports team owner, Virginian and former NASCAR driver Elliott Sadler - at the virtual Richmond Raceway.
While the results haven’t necessarily shown it, Manes has been strong to start the year in the Coca-Cola Series. He was in contention for the race win in the non-points Clash event at the virtual Daytona oval on Feb. 1 before an incident knocked him back to eighth place.
A week later, Manes was once again running near the front in the season-opening points race, again at Daytona, before a last-lap crash took him out. Despite the wreck, he was credited with a finish of 13th. He and his competitors will race again on Tuesday, Feb. 23, with the race to be livestreamed on iRacing’s Twitch channel.
“I’ve known Garrett for a long time because he’s a race fan, and he and his dad come out to the races here at Richmond...so I’ve gotten to know him for being at the racetrack here,” Bickmeier said, “and then for our guys being able to work with him through iRacing has been really special.
“I’ve always enjoyed my conversations with him; I think he’s got a bright future, and I think it’s behind the wheel of a racecar; he's doing tremendous things in Sim racing and he's had some success at a couple different series as well on the racetrack,” Bickmeier said of Manes. “I think if he can continue to develop his skills on the Sim and be able to apply that when he gets behind the wheel of a racecar, whenever that next opportunity may come his way, I think we’ll continue to see some really positive things out of Garrett.
"I know he's focused on trying to advance his career, and just looking for those opportunities to get some seat time, which is important for young drivers coming up," Bickmeier said. "When he doesn't have that opportunity, he's behind the wheel of a Sim always learning, and that's what I like about Garrett, too. He's willing to learn, to listen, to take instruction, and I know Elliott Sadler's just going to be a very positive influence for Garrett as well."
Richmond Raceway eSports also competes in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series, fielding the virtual cars driven by Zack Novak and Jimmy Mullis.
“We all talked about trying to find a younger audience or make new fans,” Bickmeier said, “and we just felt strongly that eSports and iRacing was an opportunity to engage that younger audience.”
For the countdown of the track’s 75 greatest moments, which is slated to begin after this weekend’s Daytona 500, check Richmond Raceway’s Social Media pages including Facebook (www.facebook.com/richmond.raceway) and Twitter (twitter.com/RichmondRaceway).