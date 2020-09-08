Rotary Club of Powhatan strengthens well program in Malawi

POWHATAN – Almost 8,000 miles away, there are men, women, and children who have clean water to drink today in large part because of the efforts of people in Powhatan County.
For the last five years, the Rotary Club of Powhatan has been steadily increasing its support to an effort in Malawi to help improve the lives of villagers through clean water, irrigation, and better sanitation.
This summer, the Powhatan civic organization provided the funding for wells to be built in 10 new villages in the African nation, bringing its total up to 36 villages that have been helped since the group started the outreach in 2015, said Paul Sabbatini, director of charities for the local Rotary club. Although they don’t have the official 2020 numbers yet, Sabbatini estimated that those 36 wells have impacted the lives of about 8,000 people in and near the villages.
“I have seen it myself personally. Women will walk a mile from another village to get fresh water. It is a sad story,” he said.
The funds remitted to Malawi for the 2020 program amounted to $7,900, with $3,200 coming from Powhatan Rotary directly and another $4,700, from non-member contributions, he said.
The fact that for just under $8,000, the club could build 10 wells and impact the lives of thousands of people is astounding, said Jeff Cochran, Rotary president. For instance, an earlier 10 wells that were built in 2019 benefited 450 households and about 2,250 people, according to their annual report.
“This is a way we can help somewhere and we know the help is getting where it is supposed to go because of our contacts. We are being very efficient with the money we raise. We want to help. Our whole mission is to help, whether it is locally or internationally,” Cochran said.
Prior to 2015, the Rotary Club of Powhatan’s first international outreach was to sponsor the education of children in Haiti from kindergarten to high school, said Robbie Urbine, a club member. The club still sponsors four children there, covering the fees for their studies, uniforms, meals, and health checks.
But around 2015, the civic group was looking for a new way to have an impact on people in another country through the area of clean water. Sabbatini, who was born in Malawi, told the group about a project he had been involved in when he used to work for Philip Morris.
Tobacco was and continues to be a huge export for Malawi, but massive deforestation had grossly impacted the country, he said. Sabbatini said he started a reforestation program in 2000 at the company through an American entity called Total LandCare. Its mission is to improve the livelihoods and standards of living of smallholder farm households in Malawi and other African nations.
When Sabbatini told the Rotary members about the program in 2015, he ended up reaching out to Total LandCare because he knew those who run the nonprofit to be trustworthy and smart.
In 2015, Rotary’s contributions funded two wells in villages in Malawi. Before the wells are dug, many of the villages have an open water source that is contaminated by dust and animals, making the water unsanitary for the villagers.
The new wells are dug 30 to 40 feet deep by local villagers and then lined with brick. The money the club contributes provides the hand pump, the piping for the well, and the cement to build the slab over the well, Sabbatini said.
“The principle has always been self-help. You don’t give them everything. They have to dig the hole for the well and make the bricks to line it. Then they collect the sand to mix with the cement to make the slab,” he said, adding that several villagers are also trained to maintain the well.
Club members were so pleased with the project that the next year, they increased the contributions to fund four wells but also paid for four treadle pumps, which are used for irrigation, he said. The villages receive seedlings to plant gardens where they can grow food for themselves and to sell at market.
In 2017 and the first part of 2018, Rotary again increased the scope of its influence. It paid for the materials for 10 wells and 10 treadle pumps, but it also funded the materials for 112 eco-friendly latrines and 62 rocket stoves.
The latrines, although primitive, still made the areas around the villages more sanitary, helping reduce the incidents of cholera and dysentery because of runoff during the rainy season. It was also safer than going into the area around the village where they might get bit by a snake, Sabbatini said. The furnaces were also important because they cut back the use of wood (still a scarce resource) by 65 percent from an open burn and reduced smoke in the huts, which is much healthier.
“As they cook with wood, they were instructed to collect the wood ash in a bucket. Wood ash can be poured into a latrine to neutralize odor and accelerate the decomposition,” Sabbatini said. “When that thing is full, they are instructed to cap it with soil and create a hump and then plant a tree and move the concrete platform to another hole to reuse it.”
The club’s efforts continued in late 2018 and into 2019 with 10 new wells, 10 treadle pumps, 76 pit latrines, and 67 rocket stoves.
While COVID-19 has impacted some of the fundraisers Rotary uses to bring in money for domestic and international projects, the members said they are still committed to helping others and making sure the work being done in Malawi continues, Urbine said.
It is cool that a relatively small community like Powhatan is able to have such a big impact in the lives of people in another country, said Chip Humphrey, Rotary past president.
“There is always going to be a need to help. The goal is just to continue to help as many people as we can as far as I am concerned,” he said.
