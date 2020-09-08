Rotary Club of Powhatan strengthens well program in Malawi

In 2015, Rotary’s contributions funded two wells in villages in Malawi. Before the wells are dug, many of the villages have an open water source that is contaminated by dust and animals, making the water unsanitary for the villagers.

The new wells are dug 30 to 40 feet deep by local villagers and then lined with brick. The money the club contributes provides the hand pump, the piping for the well, and the cement to build the slab over the well, Sabbatini said.

“The principle has always been self-help. You don’t give them everything. They have to dig the hole for the well and make the bricks to line it. Then they collect the sand to mix with the cement to make the slab,” he said, adding that several villagers are also trained to maintain the well.

Club members were so pleased with the project that the next year, they increased the contributions to fund four wells but also paid for four treadle pumps, which are used for irrigation, he said. The villages receive seedlings to plant gardens where they can grow food for themselves and to sell at market.

In 2017 and the first part of 2018, Rotary again increased the scope of its influence. It paid for the materials for 10 wells and 10 treadle pumps, but it also funded the materials for 112 eco-friendly latrines and 62 rocket stoves.