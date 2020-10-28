Ruth Boatwright honored with House resolution

POWHATAN – Lifelong Powhatan resident Ruth Boatwright was recently honored with a resolution passed by the House of Delegates.

Boatwright, 83, was surprised with a special reading of the proclamation in “honor of a life of exemplary devotion to her family, her church, her community, and her business” during the Oct. 15 Powhatan Chamber of Commerce meeting.

Del. Lee Ware, R-65, who was the chief patron of the bill, said he has watched Boatwright during the course of his four decades of living in Powhatan and found her to be exemplary as a person, a community participant, and as a leader. He also commended her for her work in setting up opportunities where other people can get involved for the public good.

The resolution was actually approved by the House of Delegates on Aug. 24, but Ware kept it a secret from Boatwright until the chamber meeting. Drawing on something Boatwright had said earlier in the luncheon about not waiting for just the right conditions before acting, Ware said he didn’t want the opportunity to honor her to get away.

“This is as happy a day as I have had for many, many days in this year we have had with all of its difficult days,” Ware said.