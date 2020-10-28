Ruth Boatwright honored with House resolution

POWHATAN – Lifelong Powhatan resident Ruth Boatwright was recently honored with a resolution passed by the House of Delegates.
Boatwright, 83, was surprised with a special reading of the proclamation in “honor of a life of exemplary devotion to her family, her church, her community, and her business” during the Oct. 15 Powhatan Chamber of Commerce meeting.
Del. Lee Ware, R-65, who was the chief patron of the bill, said he has watched Boatwright during the course of his four decades of living in Powhatan and found her to be exemplary as a person, a community participant, and as a leader. He also commended her for her work in setting up opportunities where other people can get involved for the public good.
The resolution was actually approved by the House of Delegates on Aug. 24, but Ware kept it a secret from Boatwright until the chamber meeting. Drawing on something Boatwright had said earlier in the luncheon about not waiting for just the right conditions before acting, Ware said he didn’t want the opportunity to honor her to get away.
“This is as happy a day as I have had for many, many days in this year we have had with all of its difficult days,” Ware said.
Boatwright said she had a suspicion something was going on because her daughter, Amy Potter, was insistent she come, and all of the employees from Richardson-Harris-Boatwright Insurance Agency Inc. were there as well. She listened in stunned silence as Ware read the resolution in her honor.
“My first reaction was I thought, so this is why Amy wanted me to come to this meeting today,” Boatwright said with a big grin.
Ware said Potter was his “secret agent” to gather information about her mother.
As Ware read the resolution, Boatwright said she was amazed to hear her life laid out in that way.
“If I had to sit down and think about all the things I have done, they have just been so fun. What I have done in my life has been fun times,” she said.
Boatwright was asked to attend the October chamber meeting on the pretext of sharing her memories during a presentation on the Powhatan Leadership Institute (PLI). Organizers of the community program have decided to cancel the 2021 session and plan instead to return in January 2022.
During the presentation, Boatwright talked about the county tour that always begins every PLI session. As a lifelong resident, she assumed before the tour she would be seeing things she already knew. She said she got off the tour bus realizing she had learned even more about her county, which she appreciated.
At the end of her speech, Boatwright reminded those present to live in the moment and not put off things until tomorrow that they can do today.
“I want to tell you, don’t wait to do something until it gets convenient, because it’s never going to be convenient,” she said.
The House resolution talks about Boatwright’s life from childhood to present day. The daughter of William Ivy and Eva Denoon Stokes, she was born Ruth Stokes in in her parents’ home on Trenholm Road and has spent the entirety of her 83 years in the Trenholm community. Boatwright credits her humble but happy upbringing as a key factor in how she decided to live her life and help others.
“I lived the greatest life but didn’t have anything,” she said.
She graduated from Powhatan High School in 1955, where she played on the girls’ basketball team, and to this day she “loves basketball and doesn’t miss a game when her granddaughter, Charlie, is playing.”
Shortly after high school, at a dance at Sunnyside, Ruth Stokes met Freddie Boatwright. The couple married 66 days later. In May 2020, the couple commemorated their 64th wedding anniversary. Together, Ruth and Freddie Boatwright have three children, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
In 1962, Boatwright began working at a local insurance agency, where she subsequently became an equal partner in 1981, and, though semi-retired in 2007, she still works three days a week in the firm.
In addition to being a wife, mother, and businesswoman, Boatwright is a lifelong member of Muddy Creek Baptist Church; a longtime member of the Powhatan Chamber of Commerce; served on the Huguenot Academy board for several years in the 1980s; supported Powhatan’s Relay for Life since its inception in 1995; and worked on the organizational committee that conceived and inaugurated the Festival of the Grape, first held in 2002.
She helped to organize the 200th anniversary celebration of Powhatan in 1977; organized the National Day of Prayer program in Powhatan for more than 20 years, and was one of the people instrumental both in saving the Powhatan Village Building from destruction and refurbishing the Powhatan War Memorial Building.
Boatwright was recognized for her special love of veterans and the way she has honored them with her annual Veterans Musical Show since it was first held in 1993 and by organizing the monthly Word War Round Table.
Of her many accomplishments, Boatwright said she was especially proud of her work with the veterans and with Relay for Life.
